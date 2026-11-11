The return of Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has given the party a boost while raising questions over the future of rival Akali factions.

Chandumajra and his son, former MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, rejoined the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD on November 6, while Jagir Kaur is set to return to the party fold on November 13. The developments come even as Badal has intensified his appeal for the Panthic unity ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Both leaders were associated with the SAD’s breakaway faction, SAD (Punar Surjit), the faction formed in August 2025 under the leadership of Giani Harpreet Singh, former acting Akal Takht Jathedar. Their return comes amid a string of defections from the faction, raising questions about its political viability.

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Badal has repeatedly urged the Akali leaders who left the SAD to return in the larger interest of Punjab and the Panth. Suggesting that more leaders could follow, he has argued that the initiative to form a “New Chulha Dal” (SAD Punar Surjit) has become redundant.

The SAD has been making efforts to expand its outreach among traders, women, farmers and Gen Z through a series of programmes. Amid growing speculations over its alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls, the Akali Dal appears keen to strengthen its organisational position ahead of any potential negotiations.

“The SAD is trying to consolidate so that it can project itself as a stronger contender for an alliance than the rebel factions, which are not even registered parties,” party insiders said.

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Chandumajra said Badal’s appeal for Panthic unity against what he termed anti-Punjab forces, including the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), influenced his decision. He also urged other leaders to return to the SAD.

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Jagir Kaur, a former minister and three-time SGPC chief, has said she would rejoin the party on November 13.

SAD (Punar Surjit)’s story

Formed on August 11, 2025, the SAD (Punar Surjit) was projected as an initiative to revive the Akali Dal. Five prominent leaders associated with its membership drive were Manpreet Singh Ayali, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Santa Singh Umaidpuri, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Satwant Kaur.

The outfit has however suffered a series of exits since January 2026, with its several leaders returning to the SAD or joining the BJP, AAP or the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

Charanjit Singh Brar, former political secretary to Sukhbir Badal, quit the faction and joined the BJP on January 16. On March 8, former Garhshankar MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan returned to the SAD. Former MP Bibi Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal also rejoined the SAD in April.

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Barjinder Singh Brar, son of former minister Tota Singh, resigned on April 4, accusing Giani Harpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh Ayali of misleading the Panth and alleging that the faction was part of a conspiracy to weaken the original SAD. He returned to the Badal-led party three days later.

Senior outfit vice-president Sukhwant Singh Sarao joined the BJP, while former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra switched to the AAP in May.

Ayali, who convened the Panthic Unity Coordination Committee, resigned from the SAD (Punar Surjit) on May 20, citing differences over the induction and positioning of certain leaders. He joined the Waris Punjab De on June 9. Former Dhuri MLA Iqbal Singh Jhunda followed suit, joining the Waris Punjab De on August 13.

Responding to the exits, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “The ones who are leaving are doing so because of their self-interests. They are all going against the directives of Akal Takht Sahib, which indicated that the Akali Dal should be revived.”

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Jagjit Singh Kohli, the faction’s office secretary, said, “Giani ji even offered resignation. Would presidents of the other factions also dare to do this so that we can start afresh and revive the party completely?”

Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former finance minister and coordinator of SAD (Punar Surjit), acknowledged the exits but maintained that the faction’s organisational structure remained intact across Punjab.

Waris Punjab De’s rifts

The churn is not confined to the SAD (Punar Surjit). The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), formed in January 2025 by Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is also facing internal discontent.

On October 28, the Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De dissolved its organisational structure across all 23 districts of Punjab and removed its district presidents with immediate effect. The move, projected as a restructuring exercise, triggered resentment among its leaders, with the five-member Principal Drafting Committee alleging that the decision had been taken unilaterally.

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The rifts widened on October 30, when the party suspended five committee members — Avtar Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli — from primary membership. The suspended leaders rejected the move. They also alleged external interference in organisational appointments and ticket distribution, claiming the faction was straying from its original Panthic agenda.

“The Waris Punjab De has a strong wave in rural areas, which account for nearly 70% of the seats (in the 117-member Assembly). We have taken disciplinary action against some leaders for anti-party activities. Otherwise, the party is going strong,” Ayali told The Indian Express.

He said the party was also in talks with SAD (Punar Surjit) and the BSP over a possible alliance. “Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur were the ones acting against the Panthic ideology. Now that they have left, our alliance talks with the faction have resumed. We are also in talks with the BSP. However, there have been no alliance talks with the BJP as our ideologies do not match,” he said.