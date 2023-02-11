Subsidised LPG, free power, Rs 25L health cover… Gehlot rains sops in election year

In what looked like a please-all Budget in an election year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he was aiming for the 2028 elections as there is no anti-incumbency in the immediate electoral challenge. “You might think that we’re presenting this Budget because of elections (later this year). But it is not so. We’re looking at 2028 now, there’s no anti-incumbency,” Gehlot said.

Among the big-ticket announcements in the Budget were — LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each to nearly 76 lakh families, free electricity up to 100 units per month for over 4 lakh of the state’s 1.19 crore consumers in addition to the rebate according to slabs announced in last year’s budget, and free food packets covering about 1 crore families – all of this as part of a special dearness relief package of Rs 19,000 crore. Additionally, the insurance cover under Chiranjeevi Health Scheme has been proposed to be increased from Rs 10 lakh per family to Rs 25 lakh.

With last year’s Old Pension Scheme (OPS) generating goodwill among the government employees, Gehlot announced the inclusion of employees of various Boards, Corporations and Autonomous Bodies under the OPS, apart from an Act for gig workers, Rs 13,000 crores for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), and no new taxes as has been the case for last four years. He also announced government jobs for children orphaned due to the Covid pandemic.

In his Budget speech spanning over 3.15 hours, his longest yet, Gehlot covered all major demographics, focusing on the youth, farmers, women, and government employees, while also covering gig workers, registered labourers, street vendors, etc.

The Budget speech, however, started off on a rocky note after Gehlot erroneously read out some parts from his 2022-23 budget speech, leading to protests by the BJP. Speaker C P Joshi had to adjourn the House twice, delaying the Budget address by 1.5 hours.

While the announcements this time are not as big as last year’s (OPS, urban employment, etc.), Gehlot this year has largely built upon his previous measures by increasing their outlay and bringing more people under their ambit, while also touching newer demographics such as including government employees in certain services.

Quoting former President A P J Abdul Kalam on youth, Gehlot said that he has attempted to focus the Budget on youth — announcing a Youth Development and Welfare Fund of Rs 500 crore. He said in the last four years, his government has given government jobs to about 1.42 lakh, while another 1.81 lakh are in process. TO check paper leaks, CM announced creation of a Special Task Force under the Special Operations Group. Other sops for the youth include a one-time registration fee for all state recruitment examinations, 100 mega job fairs, benefits to 30,000 students under CM Anuprati Coaching Scheme, 27 new government colleges, and 20 new girl colleges, 30,000 scooters to girls.

For farmers, the CM announced increasing the amount of Krishi Kalyan Kosh from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. Last year, Gehlot had announced 11 focus areas within the agriculture sector. This year, a 12th one has been added with a focus on youth: Rajasthan Young Farmer Skill and Capacity Enhancement Mission. The subsidies for farmers include subsidy to 50,000 farmers for construction of farm ponds, subsidy to 40,000 farmers for 16,000 km irrigation pipelines, Rs 5,000 input subsidy to 50,000 farmers for organic farming, free seed mini-kits to 23 lakh small/marginal farmers, etc.

The CM announced a relief of Rs 40,000 for each milch cow that died due to the lumpy skin disease. Additionally, an insurance of Rs 40,000 each was announced for two milch cattle per family, with an aim of benefitting 20 lakh dairy farmers.

For health, apart from measures under the insurance scheme, the insurance sum for accidents has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. He announced setting up of Centre for Post-Covid Rehabilitation under the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur; and an Institute of Respiratory Diseases. To help people tackle mental stress and depression, psychological counselling centres have been proposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Other announcements include new government medical colleges in three districts, a Marwar Medical University in Jodhpur.

Under the social security head, the CM announced Mahatma Gandhi Minimum Guaranteed Income Scheme where all families in the state are eligible for employment of 125 days in a year, while the elderly, differently abled and single women will get Rs 1,000 monthly pension. The state will bear an expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore on this.

He also proposed Gig Workers Welfare Act, announcing the creation of a Gig Workers Welfare Board and a Rs 200-crore Gig Worker Welfare and Development Fund. The CM also announced Rs 100 crore under the CM Chiranjeevi Shramik Sambal Yojana to extend help to registered labourers and street vendors if they are hospitalised, leading to the suspension of their daily work.

Other measures include women-only bus service and a 50 per cent concession for women in ordinary state buses. Under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, milk will now be provided daily and not twice a week.

The CM announced Rs 6,500 crore for repair, construction and renovation of five main roads of each district, Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 10 crore for each Assembly constituency) towards works on missing link/non-patchable roads.

He also announced three major drinking water schemes worth Rs 11,255 crore, an 1,100 MW lignite based power plant in Barmer with a cost of Rs 7,700 crore, and renewable energy plants of 1100 MW capacity.