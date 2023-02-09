Statehood demand in Tripura stirs Bengal pot, TMC hits out at BJP’s ‘hypocrisy’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the demand of some of its leaders in north Bengal for a separate state and asked it to “stop manipulating people of north Bengal for votes.” The Mamata Banerjee-led party pointed out that in Tripura the BJP had dismissed the TIPRA Motha’s demand for a separate state of Greater Tipraland.

Showing video footage of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, TMC leaders, during a press conference in Siliguri, gave the BJP 48 hours to explain its stance on the issue.

“Both the Tripura and Assam CMs have dismissed the demands made by TIPRA Motha regarding the creation of Greater Tipraland. We want to highlight the hypocrisy of the BJP. On the one hand, they seek division of Bengal and demand a separate state for north Bengal and on the other hand, BJP leaders claim that demand for Greater Tipraland will open Pandora’s box,” said senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha.

The BJP did not react immediately to the TMC’s remarks. On Tuesday, the BJP had said it does not support the division of Bengal.

Alleging that the BJP has “double standards” on the statehood issue, Guha said, “Why is there a different mentality for West Bengal and another for Tripura? Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, and Union ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla should come clean on this matter within 48 hours.”

In the past few years, several BJP leaders, including Alipurduars MP John Barla, have demanded that north Bengal be made a separate state or a Union territory be carved out of the region.

Guha accused BJP leaders of manipulating public sentiments for their political gain. “In May 2022, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering, BJP MLA from Naxalbari, Anandamoy Barman, sought the division of North Bengal as a separate state from the same dais,” Guha claimed.

The TMC leader said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had maintained that she would not allow West Bengal to be divided. “If Anandamoy Barman, Bishnu Sharma, John Barla, and Nisith Pramanik are making remarks on separate statehood without being backed by their party, why isn’t the BJP taking action against these errant leaders?” Guha asked.

Senior TMC leaders, including Cooch Behar district president Abhijeet Dey Bhowmick, Darjeeling (Plains) district president Papiya Ghose, Darjeeling Hills district president Shanta Chhetri, Uttar Dinajpur District President Kanhaialal Agarwal and others were also present at the press conference.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said the party does not support the division of Bengal. “As a party, the BJP doesn’t support the division of West Bengal. If any of our leaders said anything on this, they have done that in their personal capacity,” said Tigga.

Meanwhile, Guha on Wednesday also claimed that 12 BJP MLAs might join the TMC in the days to come. “There are about 12 legislators from the BJP who are likely to join our party any day,” said Guha. The claim by the senior TMC leader came days after the BJP’s Alipurduars MLA Suman Kanjijal defected to the ruling party.

Guha’s remark assumes significance ahead of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s two-day visit to north Bengal starting February 10. He is scheduled to hold a meeting in Siliguri on Friday and address a public meeting in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar. Sources in the party said that some BJP leaders, especially from Cooch Behar, were likely to join it during Abhishek’s visit.