Stalled projects, illegal mining a drag on BJP, Congress banks on old faces

Kangra, the largest valley in Himachal Pradesh, has 13.2 lakh voters. Its “Smart City” Dharamshala is known the world over as the summer residence of Tibetan spiritual and political leader Dalai Lama. With 15 seats in the 68-member Assembly, Kangra often ends up deciding the state’s political future. No wonder then, that all political parties in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly polls are slugging it out to win big in the district.

Known as the state’s “weathervane” in political circles, the mood of voters is said to swing in favour of the winning party, providing a dip test for political analysts. The district is also known for its Japanese cherry trees that blossom in winters and grow in abundance in the wild.

These will be in full bloom when Kangra goes to vote on November 12. It remains to be seen whether the cherry trees in bloom enable saffron to blossom in the state yet again, or if it signifies change, with most constituencies seeing a direct contest between Congress and BJP candidates.

In 2017, the incumbent BJP had won 11 out of 15 seats in the district, with three going to the Congress and one to an Independent. In 2012, the Congress had won 10, and gone on to form the government.

As elections draw near, infighting among various BJP camps has been surfacing, but over the past five years, the main and recurring allegation against the government has been illegal sand and stone mining in the state’s numerous rivulets. It was cited as one of the reasons behind the collapse of a 90-year-old bridge on Chakki rivulet along the Punjab and Himachal border in August this year.

Another issue, on which the Congress is taking the BJP to task, is the delay in the construction of a campus for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamshala, which was announced over a decade ago and has been up and running from local college buildings since then. Incidentally, this was also a point of the BJP’s criticism of the previous Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh.

Last year, land was transferred from Dharamshala to Dehra—both under Kangra district—for the construction of the campus, but till date, work hasn’t begun. Meanwhile, locals, teachers and students alike are unhappy with the campus being shifted from Dharamshala to Dehra. The delay in completion of construction works on national highways is also another sticking point among voters.

Change vs Rinse & Repeat

Advertisement

Four BJP MLAs from this district have enjoyed cabinet portfolios in Jai Ram Thakur’s government, including Rakesh Pathania (Nurpur), Sarveen Chaudhary (Shahpur), Bikram Singh Thakur (Jaswan Pragpur) and Vipin Singh Parmar (Sullah). Parmar was the health minister from December 2017 to February 2020. He later became the Vidhan Sabha speaker.

With a tagline of “Riwaaz Badalna Hai (Time to Change the Habit)” for its poll campaign under its “Mission Repeat”, the BJP is again eyeing maximum returns from the district. It has already got several leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It inducted AAP’s state vice-president Rakesh Chaudhary and nominated him from Dharamshala, and also poached the Congress’s acting Kangra district president, Pawan Kajal, nominating him as its candidate from the Kangra Assembly segment. The BJP’s biggest worry is infighting in five seats—Dharamshala, Kangra, Dehra, Indora and Fatehpur.

Banking on Loyalty

Advertisement

The Congress is banking on its old warhorses. A majority of its candidates are from traditional Congress families in the district. Former minister Sudhir Sharma, its candidate from Dharamshala, is the son of former Congress minister Sant Ram. Ajay Mahajan, its candidate from Nurpur, is the son of former minister Sat Mahajan. Bhawani Singh Pathania, the nominee from Fatehpur, is the son of deceased former minister Sujan Singh Pathania, while RS Bali, the nominee from Nagrota, is the son of another former minister GS Bali, now deceased.

Meanwhile, Ashish Butail, the Congress nominee from Palampur, is the son of former state Assembly speaker B B L Butail. A study of poll results reveals that over the decades, voters have been giving chances to a handful of candidates from the BJP and the Congress, with the only significant trend being their relocation to different constituencies. But with AAP in fray, voters may at last have more choices this year.