Stalin in driver’s seat to Udhayanidhi on rise to EPS vs OPS saga: TN politics braces for eventful ride

The year 2023 is expected to be significant for both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, whose politics has been dominated by the M K Stalin-led DMK since the 2019 general elections.

Spearheaded by Stalin, the DMK swept to power in the 2021 Assembly elections, which led to the former taking over as the Chief Minister.

The AIADMK, on the other hand, continues to be in disarray, reeling under a raging intra-party power struggle.

On their part, the two national parties, the Congress and BJP, rode piggyback on their respective allies, the DMK and AIADMK, in 2022, which is expected to remain unchanged in 2023.

In the upcoming year, several parties, including the BJP, have also proposed to undertake padyatras (foot marches) through the state, which could be modelled after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Stalin and Udhayanidhi

Stepping into the new year, Stalin, whose tenure has had a relatively smooth sailing so far, is expected to start preparing for the 2024 general elections. While the DMK would start focusing on activating its booth-level machinery, Stalin may face headwinds in his efforts to keep the party-led alliance intact.

The performance of Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi as the sports minister would also be closely watched. DMK sources say the party is working to showcase Udhayanidhi’s ministry projects in a big way through the new year. Hailing him, a senior DMK leader said, “Udhayanidhi is working well. He’ll soon visit every district and town in the state.”

This year, the Stalin government increased the property tax in April and the power tariff in September. Both these “unpopular” moves were however seen as “safe political decisions” of the DMK regime in the absence of any elections round the corner. However, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Stalin would remain under pressure to rein in such hikes despite their economic justification.

The DMK government has fulfilled many of its poll promises, but a key pledge – to give women heads of families Rs 1,000 a month – remains unfulfilled so far. The pledge especially assumes significance in a state like Tamil Nadu where 72-73% of women voters exercise their franchise regularly. Top government sources said this scheme for homemakers may be launched in 2023 itself.

EPS vs OPS

Caught in the AIADMK’s internal strife, especially his long-running battle of one-manship with O Panneerselvam or OPS, the party’s Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS seemed to have largely outsourced the Opposition’s work to the ally BJP in 2022. The new year will be critical for his bid to establish himself as the principal AIADMK leader.

The former AIADMK coordinator, OPS, who was expelled from the party a few months ago, has continued to challenge EPS’s leadership. EPS has the support of most state and district leaders, but the BJP’s bid to unite the AIADMK’s feuding factions as part of its larger game plan keeps him vulnerable.

While EPS has stated several times that he will not allow OPS or other rebel leaders, such as late J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, to rejoin AIADMK, all these leaders are engaged in their comeback attempts with the BJP’s help.

A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express that the saffron party would like to see the AIADMK “unified”. “We have nothing to do with their internal disputes, but we have communicated our wish to EPS through proper channels in Delhi,” he said.

Yatra politics in 2023

The new year is set to witness a variety of political spectacles too. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, a member of the AIADMK-NDA alliance in the state, will kick off a two-day padyatra in early January to demand the restoration of the state’s Chola-era water irrigation system.

A yatra across the state’s 234 constituencies has also been announced by K Annamalai, the state BJP chief. Both the DMK and the AIADMK are also likely to announce their yatras in the coming days.