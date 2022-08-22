scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Stalin to Rahul, Smriti to Tejashwi: Sweating it out

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, a known fitness enthusiast, said he and his son often get mistaken for siblings

Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups at St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu, Tamil Nadu; Tejashwi Yadav seen pulling a jeep. (File)

If politics is an uphill climb, there are many acing it without losing much sweat – age no bar. From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to ally and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, from RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to the BJP’s Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, a growing bunch of politicians are setting fitness goals and sharing workout tips and more.

Participating in an event on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he and his son Udhayanidhi, separated by two decades and more, often get mistaken for brothers.

Also in Political Pulse |After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

Stalin, 69, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, said, “I am not boasting. People do pose such questions to me (on whether he and his 44-year-old son are siblings) on many occasions, particularly when I undertake overseas visits. I take care of my body whenever I find time, considering the nature of my job.”

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, in what was seen as an attempt to appeal to the youth, Stalin had gone in for an image makeover – sporting dark shades and sneakers, and jettisoning his white shirt and veshti for colourful shirts and T-shirts, trousers, jeans, even track pants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

Stalin may be no Putin, but his fitness goals – and workout videos – are no less intense. On Sunday, another video of Stalin pumping iron at a gym, this time wearing fluorescent shorts and a sleeveless shirt, made the rounds of social media.

If Stalin was fighting off age, in another part of the country, the young Tejashwi Yadav was fighting impressions.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Recently, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asked the RJD leader to “lose some weight”, Tejashwi, now Bihar’s Deputy CM, was seen working out and playing cricket. The RJD even released a video – a purported show of strength, in response to the unkind jibe by the PM — that featured Tejashwi, in T-shirt and shorts, pulling a jeep with his hands. As the amused jeep’s driver steers the wheel, Yadav manages to push the vehicle to its parking shed, and even pulls it back.

Advertisement

In another video he shared on his Twitter account on July 17, Tejashwi, a former professional cricketer, is seen playing some clean shots with his bat and bowling some quick deliveries. “Life or game, one should always play to win,” read the accompanying post.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been dealt many a below-the-belt blows, is no mean hand himself. A black belt in Aikido, Rahul demonstrated moves from the Japanese martial arts form to students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu, Tamil Nadu, in March 2021.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rahul, after demonstrating his Aikido moves, is asked by a student to do push-ups – and the Congress leader readily obliges.

Advertisement

It was in 2017, while in conversation with boxer Vijender Singh, during a meeting of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that Rahul first spoke of his Aikido skills. “I am a black belt in Aikido – have you heard of it? But I don’t talk about it publicly. I try to do one hour of sports every day, though I admit I haven’t been doing much in the past three-four months.”

In November 2021, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who isn’t known to pull her punches, too, had shared glimpses from her workout and weight-loss regimen.

Many of Irani’s followers on her Instagram page had commented on her “transformation”, saying her new look reminded them of her soap opera days, when she played Tulsi Virani in the popular TV show, Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In 2017, Union minister Kiren Rijiju had posted workout videos of himself and his colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – the Olympian is known to maintain a strict fitness regimen – as they effortlessly lifted weights, and did crunches and push-ups.

In a tweet, Rijiju said, “Young friends, stay away from drugs, be fit. Let’s build @narendramodi ji’s #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins from work to respond @Ra_THORe”.

Advertisement

While campaigning for the 2019 elections, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik had shared a video of him jogging and lifting weights, along with the caption, “Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:38:19 pm
Next Story

Casemiro breaks down in emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement