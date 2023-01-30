Stalin to DMK MPs: At Parliament’s budget session, raise issues like report on Adani Group, BBC documentary ban

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin has urged party MPs to raise issues like the ban on BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, and the most recent controversy surrounding Adani Group and its economic effects during the upcoming budget session of Parliament, which starts on January 31. At a meeting Sunday, Stalin asked the DMK MPs to support the Congress on all the important issues.

Stalin gave the MPs the go-ahead to bring up the Adani issue, in which US-based Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of engaging in “brazen stock manipulation” and the subsequent impact on the company’s stock price. He also sent out a message that the DMK shares the Congress’s position in relation to the ban on the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question.

He also asked them to bring up the issue of the judiciary’s independence and the protection of the basic structure of the Constitution, especially in the wake of certain remarks by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union ministers.

In addition to reminding his party MPs to bring up any issues that the Tamil Nadu people are concerned about during the budget session, he asked them to be cautious about their public statements and media interactions. He said the DMK government’s good governance was being harmed by certain controversies that the party’s own leaders had started.

Long standing demands for Tamil Nadu to be exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), preference for locals in Union government jobs in the state, international status for Madurai airport, recognising native Tamils as employees of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), issue of the sharing of power with Tamils in Sri Lanka, and speedy completion of AIIMS in Madurai are among the other issues the DMK MPs likely to raise in the budget session.