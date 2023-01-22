Politics | ‘Who is SRK to Shri SRK in only 24 hrs’: Opposition takes digs at Himanta Biswa Sarma

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted Sunday that he picked up Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s call at 2 am, Opposition parties lost no time in reminding him that just the day before he claimed he does not know who the actor is.

In his tweet, Sarma said “Shri Shah Rukh Khan” called him and “expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film”. He also said that he assured the actor that it was the state government’s duty to maintain law and order. “We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he added.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Sarma was referring to an incident on Friday in which members of the Bajrang Dal gathered in front of the Gold Digital Cinema Hall in Guwahati and were filmed vandalising and burning Pathaan posters and shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. Pathaan, starring Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release on January 25.

When asked about the incident earlier on Saturday, Sarma appeared dismissive. “If someone files a case in a police station, we will take action immediately. I don’t know what this Pathaan-Wathaan is. I haven’t heard of it, I haven’t seen it. I don’t have time for this … Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we worry about it, we have so many Shah Rukh Khans here. Dr Bezbaruah (upcoming Assamese film) will be released, we might as well worry about that … Those who have made the film have also not said anything. I take everyone’s phone calls. Why should we worry? Shah Rukh Khan would have if there was a problem … If Shah Rukh Khan calls, I’ll see what the issue is.”

Reacting to Sarma’s changed demeanour, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted, “People who became ‘Sanghi’ (referring to the RSS) to form the government also have to become Congressmen to run the government.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Sarma ji, you were saying ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ Then you pick up the call of someone you don’t even know at 2 am, and assure him that you will take care of everything.”

शर्मा जी आप तो कह रहे थे कौन शाहरुख़ ख़ान?फिर ऐसे आदमी को जिसको आप जानते नही रात में 2 बजे फ़ोन भी उठा लेते हैं और सब कुछ ठीक रखने का भरोसा भी दे देते हैं। https://t.co/FxXBKxGdkO — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 22, 2023

AAP’s MLA from Uttam Nagar constituency in Delhi, Naresh Balyan, also took a dig at the Assam CM. “Till yesterday, sir was saying ‘Who is this Shahrukh Khan?’ Now he is beating drums and going around telling everyone that Khan called him at 2 am last night. This is the reality of these BJP people.”

कल तक महोदय बोल रहे थे की कौन है ये “शाहरुख खान”, कल रात 2 बजे शाहरुख खान ने कॉल कर दिया तो आज सुबह से ढोल पीट पीट पर सबको बता रहे हैं की शाहरुख खान ने मुझे फोन किया। यही इन भाजपाइयों की असलियत है। https://t.co/0BctqrJrI7 — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) January 22, 2023

Shalini Singh, AAP’s national executive member, indulged in a bit of SRK fandom. “‘Who SRK’ to ‘Shri SRK’ in only 24 hours. The Power of King Khan,” she tweeted.

In BJP’s National Executive meeting last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised party workers to avoid making “unnecessary remarks” about films. “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do,” he said. In recent weeks, several BJP leaders across the country have issued calls to boycott Pathaan.