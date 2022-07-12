Rajapaksa fall and Johnson exit to Jyoti Basu, elegy to a tale of Priyanka-Habiba & India Inc

Over the past week the country’s leading Urdu dailies turned their gaze on some monumental international developments, ranging from Britain’s scandal-plagued Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, which came less than three years after he led the Conservatives to their biggest victory since 1987, to Japan’s former and longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe’s assassination by a disaffected ex-navy soldier, to the upheaval in Sri Lanka that saw the toppling of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid dramatic visuals of the storming of his palace and the torching of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house by anti-government protesters. The dailies carried multiple reports and opinion pieces on these global events, among other stories, to cover and decode them and, by extension, make sense of the increasingly fraught, complex world we live in.

Siasat

In its second leader on July 10, headlined “Sri Lanka ka bohraan (Lanka’s crisis)”, the Hyderabad-based daily Siasat writes that the turmoil roiling the neighbouring country has peaked with the people convulsed by an unprecedented economic crisis. It notes that the island nation has been pushed to the brink in the face of acute shortages of fuel, food and other essential commodities while the power supply has been disrupted. Reeling under the staggering crisis, people have again hit the streets in protest. Earlier too, the daily notes, the Lankan people have held large-scale street protests for months. “But the way the multitude of protesters descended on the Colombo streets on July 9 ignoring curfew should be an eye-opener for power-drunk rulers who turn a blind eye to the woes of the people,” it states, adding that on seeing public anger exploding on the streets President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, once considered to be the “last word” in Lanka’s affairs, fled from his palace overrun by the protesters. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa had already been ousted as the Prime Minister two months ago amid such protests.

The edit points out that the current PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose house in an affluent Colombo neighbourhood was set ablaze by demonstrators, has also agreed to resign to make way for an all-party government. Referring to Rajapaksa brothers, it says: “The Sri Lanka people who elected them are now bent on toppling them, which proves that popular anger has an upper hand over any power. This should be a lesson for rulers who remain intoxicated by power and keep riding roughshod over public concerns and expectations.”

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara

In its editorial on July 9, headlined “Iqtidaar par akhlaqiyat ki bartari (morality’s edge over power)”, the multi-edition daily Roznama Rashtriya Sahara writes on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being forced to resign after dramatically losing the support of most of his ministers and Conservative Party lawmakers. “Democracy is a form of government imported from the West, which would ensure progress and development, peace and prosperity in any society if implemented in its true spirit with every citizen becoming a stakeholder,” it says. In contrast to the state of democracy in western countries, it is being used as just an instrument to grab power and form government in India, the daily charges, stating that “Aiming to muster magic numbers required to form a government, political parties in our country hit new lows of immoral politics embracing corrupt and criminal elements…and relegate democracy to the margins after coming to power”.

The leader points out that this is democracy’s power that forced Johnson out of his high office as his fate as the UK PM was sealed following recent allegations of sexual assault against a senior Tory MP Chris Pincher whom he had appointed as the party deputy chief whip. Pincher quit, but the row snowballed and upset Johnson’s ministerial colleagues who resigned, one after another, while flaying him for appointing Pincher despite being briefed about sexual misconduct complaints against him. Although Johnson apologised over the scandal, it did not pacify his ministers and party colleagues, who finally forced him to announce his resignation. “This is a shining example of morality’s superiority over power,” the daily states, lamenting that the people of our country are forced to suffer the consequences of a different practice of democracy that involves allotment of party tickets to many unscrupulous and criminal candidates, some of whom are subsequently also inducted into ministries, even as unethical politics for sheer lust of power plays out at various levels. “Political parties in the country and their leaders, who consider themselves as the flag-bearers of democracy, must learn a lesson from Boris Johnson’s resignation,” it says.

Akhbar-e-Mashriq

The Kolkata-based daily Akhbar-e-Mashriq on 9 July published reports on an event held at the West Bengal Assembly to commemorate the 109th birth anniversary of Jyoti Basu, the towering figure of India’s Left politics who made history at the head of the world’s longest-running democratically-elected Communist government in Bengal. The daily reports that the Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, and other leaders paid glowing tributes to Basu at the event, with Banerjee lamenting the fact that while Basu, the longest-serving state chief minister (from June 1977 to November 2000), was one of the founders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), currently neither his party nor the Left Front has any representative in the House. The report quotes the Speaker as saying that “The CPM-led Left Front, which had a leader like Jyoti Basu, ruled Bengal continuously for 34 years (from 1977 to 2011). We (Trinamool Congress) have had political and ideological conflicts with them. But it still feels bad that they do not have a single member in the Assembly now, which is really unfortunate.” The leaders and legislators of the principal Opposition BJP were not present at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, according to the daily’s another report, the senior minister and Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim, castigated the BJP for skipping the event, saying “Jyoti Basu had described the BJP as uncivilised and barbaric (over the demolition of the Babri Masjid). In politics there can be differences but there has always been the tradition of paying tributes to all our leading lights.” In 1996, Basu had emerged as the consensus prime ministerial choice of the United Front after Atal Behari Vajpayee’s 13-day government, almost becoming India’s first Bengali and Marxist PM, but his party decided not to join the government — a move Basu later famously called a “historic blunder”.

Urdu Times

An edit page column, “Aajkal (Nowadays)”, in the Mumbai-based daily Urdu Times on July 5 highlights a new research conducted by the Led By Foundation that has found huge discrimination against Muslim women in recruitment at entry-level roles across industries in India, even when they are equally qualified for the jobs. The study, “Hiring Bias: Employment for Muslim women at entry-level roles”, was released in June. The write-up by Nadeem Abdul Qadeer says it is generally perceived that Muslims face biases in landing government jobs and that the recruitment in private companies is however carried out strictly on the basis of merit, talent, and skills. However, the study done by the Led By has “demolished” this perception about the Indian industry, the column says. It

points out that for its research the Led By created two identical dummy resumes, naming one candidate “Priyanka Sharma” and another “Habiba Ali”, and then made 1,000 job postings for each of them on different job sites. Despite the resumes of Priyanka and Habiba being the same with the sole difference marked by their different names, Priyanka got 208 “positive responses” as against Habiba’s 103 such responses from the recruiting companies, according to the study.

“Same resume, same companies, but such a huge difference in their responses. Significantly, the resumes did not carry their photos. Imagine if the Muslim girl’s resume had a picture showing her wearing a scarf, then what would have happened,” the column asks, criticising those Muslim intellectuals who deny the existence of such discrimination in a possible bid to boost the morale of the community. “In the name of such morale-booster, continuing to remain in denial of such discrimination is to fuel them. And its results over the last 70 years is evident. On the other hand, if these intellectuals had voiced the concerns about hiring biases in the country vociferously, the outcome might have been different. If you don’t flag the illness, you cannot treat it. As regards the point of encouragement, the Muslim community could be counselled about the need to work harder,” it says. Developed at the Harvard University in 2019, the Led By Foundation is a social enterprise focused on the professional development, inclusion and empowerment of Indian Muslim women.