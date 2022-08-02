scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Samajwadi Party’s gambit: a 28-year-old woman ‘adivasi’ candidate

While the Samajwadi Party refers to her as a tribal or “adivasi” candidate, Kriti Kol belongs to the Scheduled Castes and is currently a zila panchayat member in Mirzapur district.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Lucknow |
Updated: August 2, 2022 8:09:45 am
Samajwadi Party’s Kirti Kol file her nomination for the August 11 by-elections to the UP Legislative Council, in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

The August 11 by-election to the two seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will witness a contest with the main Opposition, Samajwadi Party, fielding 28-year-old Kirti Kol.

While the Samajwadi Party refers to her as a tribal or “adivasi” candidate, Kriti Kol belongs to the Scheduled Castes and is currently a zila panchayat member in Mirzapur district.

The BJP, which is confident of winning both the seats in the Upper House given its majority in the Assembly, has fielded its Kashi region vice-president Nirmala Paswan and Gorakhpur regional president Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar. Both filed their nominations on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior leaders of the party.

As Kirti Kol filed her nomination papers on Monday, the SP in a statement said: “Representation of half of the population (aadhi aabadi — women) and janjatiya samaj (tribal community) will strengthen the spirit of the Constitution and democracy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Kirti Kol comes from adivasi samaj. The party wants adivasi samaj to get representation in politics. She was given a ticket to contest in the Assembly polls, but she lost. Now, the party has fielded her in the MLC bypoll. The SP will appeal to all the MLAs, including those from the BJP, to support an aadivasi candidate.” Kirti Kol, who lost to Apna Dal (Sonelal)’s Rahul Prakash Kol from Chhanbey SC-reserved seat in the recent Assembly elections, belongs to a political family. Her father, former BSP MP late Bhai Lal Kol, was elected MLA twice — once on a BJP ticket and later on SP symbol.

BJP’s Nirmala Paswan file her nomination for the August 11 by-elections to the UP Legislative Council, in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

A postgraduate from Prayagraj, Kirti has completed BEd and is a teacher at an intermediate college founded by her father. Her husband also teaches in the same college, according to an SP leader. After her father’s death in 2020, Kirti and her brother Pankaj decided to carry forward their father’s political legacy. The SP fielded her in the 2021 zila panchayat polls and she got elected.

Her father was a prominent political figure among adivasis in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. He was elected MLA for the first time in 1996 from Chhanbey as a BJP candidate. He later joined BSP, which fielded him in 2007 Lok Sabha by-election from Robertsganj (SC-reserved). He won again. He then went on to join SP and won from Chhanbey in the 2012 Assembly polls. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he finished third.

By fielding Kirti Kol in the MLC bypoll, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has tried to hit the BJP’s plans to win the bypoll unopposed, and has put an option before the BJP MLAs and its allies to consider SP’s “advasi” nominee. The by-election is being held on the seats that fell vacant after the death of SP leader Ahmed Hassan, and following resignation of BJP leader Jaiveer Singh who got elected to the Assembly earlier this year.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on Tuesday and polling as well as counting of votes is scheduled for August 11.

The 100-member Legislative Council, at present, has 73 BJP members, nine from SP, four Independents, two from Teachers group, one each from Apna Dal (S), Nishad Party and Jansatta Dal. There are eight vacant seats in the Council.

In the Assembly of 403 MLAs, BJP and its allies have a majority with 273 members, while SP has 111 members and its ally RLD eight.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 04:19:55 am

Most Popular

1

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

2

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

3

Hyderabad: Former Andhra CM NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead

4

5G Spectrum auction ends, Govt earns over Rs 1.5 lakh cr; Reliance Jio top bidder

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Over 59 lakh cases pending in High Courts, and where 96 women judges are ...
Over 59 lakh cases pending in High Courts, and where 96 women judges are ...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops
Express ADDA

Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold
CWG 2022

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Journey of Opp placards: Social media to Khan Market to Parliament

Journey of Opp placards: Social media to Khan Market to Parliament

Premium
Govt earns over Rs 1.5 lakh crore; Jio top bidder
5G auction ends

Govt earns over Rs 1.5 lakh crore; Jio top bidder

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra Chawl's past residents

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra Chawl's past residents

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement