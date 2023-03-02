Speculations rife as Karnataka minister V Somanna skips BJP Rath Yatra launch

When BJP national president J P Nadda launched the party’s first Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday, conspicuous by his absence was V Somanna, the in-charge minister of the district.

While former minister K S Eshwarappa said that Housing Minister Somanna could not attend the key campaign event at Male Mahadeshwara Hills owing to illness, there are speculations that he is unhappy about recent developments in the party, especially in Chamarajanagar.

Somanna, it can be recalled, was part of a team formed to organise the successful launch of the first yatra. His absence triggered rumours in political circles about the senior leader veering away from BJP as Assembly elections approached. Before joining the BJP during its Operation Lotus, Somanna was a Congress MLA. He was first elected as an MLA on a Janata Dal ticket.

Sources say that among the grouses 72-year old Somanna has is that the party leadership did not accept his demand to choose a constituency for himself. He is said to be keen on contesting the polls from Chamarajanagar by vacating his Govindraj Nagar seat in Bengaluru for his son Arun Somanna.

Apart from Chamarajanagar, Somanna is learnt to be eyeing the Rajajinagar seat also. However, the BJP leadership has conveyed its unwillingness to entertain his demand and asked M Rudresh, chairman of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd, to start campaigning in Chamarajanagar, annoying the minister.

Somanna was also unhappy that Eshwarappa was appointed in-charge of the yatra. “This hurt Somanna, as he felt that he was being sidelined,” a source said, adding that the recent appointments to the BJP’s Chamarajanagar district unit had also not sat well with the leader.

Somanna was not available for comment.