Speaker Om Birla clears merger of 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with Shinde camp
This takes the latter’s strength in the Lok Sabha to 13.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, raising its strength in the Lok Sabha to 13.
In a circular released by the Table Office of the Lok Sabha secretariat us given the “revised party position” in 18th Lok Sabha “consequent upon change in party affiliation of 6 Members of Shiv Sena (UBT)”
The move assumes significance as the BJP has stepped up its efforts to muster up two third majority to pass the 131st Constitution Amendment bill to roll out women’s reservation law and Delimitation bill.
However, the merger of 20 MPs from Trinamool Congress to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), is not yet recognised. According to the list released on Saturday, the Abhishek Banerjee led TMC has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha.
Sources said a decision on the rebel group of TMC is expected on Sunday.
With the recognition of the merger Shiv Sena became the second largest ally of the BJP in NDA, with the TDP having 16 MPs in the lower house.