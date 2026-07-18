Speaker Om Birla clears merger of 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with Shinde camp

Speaker Om Birla has approved the merger of 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). This takes the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s strength to 13. (PTI file photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, raising its strength in the Lok Sabha to 13.

In a circular released by the Table Office of the Lok Sabha secretariat us given the “revised party position” in 18th Lok Sabha “consequent upon change in party affiliation of 6 Members of Shiv Sena (UBT)”