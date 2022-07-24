scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

SP wins back estranged ally Mahan Dal, Maurya says Akhilesh ‘only leader’ fighting for Backwards, Dalits and minorities

Re-entry into alliance comes amid SP shutting its door on two of its allies – Rajbhar's SBSP & Shivpal's PSP

Written by Asad Rehman | Lucknow |
Updated: July 24, 2022 10:32:51 pm
When asked if he was ready to start afresh with the SP, Maurya replied: “Yes, I don’t have any problem with that. No other party, except the SP, is fighting for Dalit, Backward and minorities. And my politics also revolves around the same principles.”

With the Samajwadi Party (SP) shutting its door on two of its allies – OP Rajbhar’s SBSP and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – the party seems to have won back estranged alliance partner Mahan Dal, led by Keshav Dev Maurya.

Formed in 2008, Mahan Dal was part of the SP-led umbrella alliance for UP Assembly polls held earlier this year. But last month, Maurya announced parting ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP for not sending him to the Legislative Council.

Maurya’s indication to bury the hatchet came on Friday after he met senior SP leader Azam Khan in Rampur and discussed “the future and the past”. The two leaders had an extended meeting after which Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav was the only leader in the state fighting for the Backwards, Dalits and minorities.

“I had gone to meet Azam saheb to brief him about the circumstances in which the alliance between the Mahan Dal and the SP, fell apart. We had a detailed discussion about the past, how and why things panned out the way they did,” Maurya told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

The Mahan Dal has a presence among Most Backward Castes such as Shakyas, Sainis, Mauryas and Kushwahas in some western and eastern UP districts.

When asked if he was ready to start afresh with the SP, Maurya replied: “Yes, I don’t have any problem with that. No other party, except the SP, is fighting for Dalit, Backward and minorities. And my politics also revolves around the same principles.”

He said that he had “no issue with any SP leader” and would not have left the alliance if he had been “heard”.

“If I had been heard, then why would I leave the alliance? I have no issue with any SP leader and Akhileshji. My issue was that Swami Prasad Maurya was given too much importance while I was ignored. The SP humiliated me by not making me an MLC, while they made Swami Prasad Maurya an MLC. This was my only issue,” he said, adding, “I want Akhileshji to become strong in the state because he is the only leader who is fighting for the Dalits, Backwards and minorities.”

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, had switched to the SP in the run-up to the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Mahan Dal was given two tickets by the SP in the Assembly polls – Keshav Dev Maurya’s son Chandra Prakash contested from Bilsi in Badaun district, and wife Suman Shakya from Farrukhabad. However, in both the seats, Mahan Dal lost.

After the SP failed to defeat the ruling BJP in the Assembly elections, its rainbow alliance started to wither away. SBSP chief Rajbhar has been constantly taking potshots at Akhilesh, accusing him of not stepping out of his “air-conditioned” rooms. Ahead of the last week’s Presidential elections, Rajbhar declared his party’s support for BJP-led NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Shivpal, uncle of Akhilesh, who has also been speaking against Akhilesh, allegedly cross-voted. Though Shivpal Yadav leads his own outfit, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, he had contested the Assembly elections on an SP ticket and won from Jaswantnagar.

On Saturday, Akhilesh the two leaders were “free to go wherever they expect to get more respect”. While Shivpal did not disclose his next move, Rajbhar said, “Bahujan Samaj Party zindabad!” adding that he would meet BSP leaders.

Meanwhile, Keshav Dev Maurya alleged that Shivpal and Rajbhar were “planted” by the BJP into the SP-led alliance. “From the beginning, I didn’t want them (Shivpal and Rajbhar) in the alliance. I felt the same for Swami Prasad Maurya. They were planted by the BJP in the alliance to ensure the SP’s defeat,” the Mahan Dal chief said.

An SP leader said that the formal exit of Rajbhar and Shivpal will also encourage Keshav Dev Maurya to return to the SP. “With so many allies, the SP was finding it hard to reach out to all of them. But now, Rajbhar and Shivpal have left, and it has opened the door again for the Mahan Dal,” said a leader.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

India vs West Indies: Shardul cleans up Pooran, Windies are four down
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Shardul cleans up Pooran, Windies are four down

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement