SP blanked out in UP Legislative Council polls, can’t regain LoP post

In a blow to the Samajwadi Party, it did not win any of the five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats for which results were declared Friday, dashing its hopes of getting Leader of Opposition post in the Upper House.

Neither the Congress nor the BSP contested the polls, making it mainly a fight between the BJP and SP. While the BJP won four of the seats, the fifth went to an Independent.

Having fallen to less than 10 seats in the 100-member House, the SP had earlier lost the LoP post, and was counting on winning at least one to regain the same.

Apart from retaining its three graduate constituency seats, the BJP was able to wrest the Allahabad-Jhansi teacher’s constituency. The Kanpur teacher’s constituency seat went to Independent candidate Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel, who won it for the sixth time.

The UP Legislative Council, with 90 elected and 10 nominated members, now has 76 MLCs of the BJP, the SP’s 9, 1 each of the NISHAD Party, Apna Dal, BSP and Jansatta Lok Tantrik Party, and 4 Independents.

Six out of the nominated member seats are vacant.

The graduate constituencies that the BJP retained were Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Bareilly-Moradabad and Kanpur-Unnao.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their victory was a testament to public faith in the “double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.