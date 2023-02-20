SP caste census campaign to begin this week, PM Modi’s seat Varanasi the starting point

To pressure the BJP government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh to hold a caste census, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will launch a statewide campaign from February 24. The party will hold public seminars in all the 822 blocks in the state, beginning from Varanasi district — the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to drum up support for it. So far, the party has been raising the demand only through occasional press releases and tweets.

The SP leadership has assigned the task of organising the campaign to the party’s OBC cell state president, Rajpal Kashyap. Notably, party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier asked MLC Swami Prasad Maurya to launch the campaign for a caste census.

Maurya, an OBC leader, has been in the news recently for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas. He had called the Hindu epic derogatory towards the OBCs, Dalits and women. Since then, the SP has become aggressive in its demand for a caste census. When the BJP demanded action against Maurya, the SP leadership appointed him party’s national general secretary. On Thursday, SP expelled two women leaders after they criticised Maurya for his remarks.

Kashyap told The Indian Express that Maurya would also address the seminars on caste census. “I will address the seminars in the first phase. More leaders will join the campaign in other phases later. Swami Prasad Maurya-ji will also address the seminars. Party will reach out to the OBCs and the other castes to create a movement with public support for the demand of caste census,” Kashyap said.

In the first phase, which will conclude on March 5, the block-level seminars will be held in Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Prayagraj districts.

On the decision to launch the campaign from Varanasi, Kashyap said that Prime Minister Modi has the power to order for holding a caste census and “therefore, the campaign will begin from his constituency”.

Varanasi falls in east UP, where OBCs are numerically significant and play a decisive role electorally, too.

“In these seminars, we will make people aware of the need for caste census and its benefits for different groups of OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes and also the general categories. We will also tell people why the BJP government is running away from holding a caste census,” Kashyap added.

Meanwhile, the BJP called the SP’s plan to launch a campaign on caste census “a drama”.

“Talking about caste census is only a drama. They (SP leaders) were silent on it when they were in power. Now, when out of power, they are demanding (caste census) for electoral gain in 2024 which they are not going to get,” tweeted senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

A few days earlier, Keshav Prasad Maurya had told The Indian Express that he was not against caste census.

“Akhilesh Yadav should first start caste justice from his organisation by handing over the president’s post to somebody else. After that, he should speak about caste census,” the deputy CM said on Sunday.