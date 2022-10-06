scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Sonia, Kharge to join Rahul Yatra; Tharoor heads to TN

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Mysuru as part of its Karnataka leg, will resume after a two-day break.

We track the political developments to watch out for. (PTI)

From Bharat Jodo Yatra resumption, to the Kullu Dussehra event, here are political developments to watch out for:

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Mysuru as part of its Karnataka leg, will resume after a two-day break. The yatra halted for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami (on Tuesday and Wednesday), and resumes today morning. Interim party president Sonia Gandhi is expected to join the yatra today along with senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting for the post of party president in the polls scheduled later this month. Kharge incidentally belongs to Dharwad in the state.

Shashi Tharoor in Chennai: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Kharge’s opponent in the race, is travelling across the country to gather support for his candidature for the Congress presidential poll. After his home state Kerala, which is divided with senior leaders supporting Kharge and some younger ones backing Tharoor, the Congress leader will be in Chennai today to meet party delegates. He announced on Twitter that there would be a press conference at the party headquarters in Chennai at 8 pm, adding #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor.

Possible high-profile political visits to Himachal Pradesh: On Dussehra yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi literally sounded the poll bugle – after inaugurating an AIIMS hospital in Bilaspur in the state – when Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented him a “Ransingha”, a traditional instrument. Modi had said, “This marks the beginning of each future victory.” He then travelled to Kullu where the annual Dussehra celebrations are going on. Modi participated in the opening Rath Yatra as well, along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur.This was the first time ever that a prime minister participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

While no official announcements have been made yet, the rally could also see other political leaders visit the poll-bound state.

