Sonia book says Nitish Kumar left INDIA over ‘feeble’ excuse, JD(U) hits back: ‘Below-the-belt’

The JD(U) has strongly objected to former AICC president Sonia Gandhi writing in her memoir that former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc over “a feeble excuse”.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Kumar was “the chief architect of the INDIA bloc,” adding that the Opposition alliance had “no clear objective or vision besides Narendra Modi-bashing”.

In her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Sonia Gandhi wrote: “In January (2024), came another setback, when one of our main allies, the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, abruptly walked out of a meeting, making a feeble excuse. It felt strange: Something was afoot. True enough, the news came: He had rejoined Modi’s NDA. It had clearly been planned. It was damaging for our alliance, at first….”