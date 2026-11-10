‘Felt shaken and worried’: Sonia Gandhi’s account of her battle with cancer

In a deeply personal account in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi has written about the health issues she endured and for the first time, revealed that, in 2010, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and later learnt the malignancy had spread to the pancreas. She underwent two surgeries conducted by world-famous oncologists, the first in Milan, Italy and the second in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

When the malignancy was first detected in 2010, she writes that while she had full confidence in the doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the media frenzy that would be created in India was one reason she decided to go abroad. She writes, “I felt shaken and worried, there was no time to lose, my children and I were told, and my mind began to race to a possible scary outcome…I wasn’t keen to be at the centre of a media frenzy that would have inevitably accompanied a surgery in Delhi…True I had become a public figure, but did that mean I wasn’t to be allowed even a modicum of privacy?”