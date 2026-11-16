Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch: ‘When you are an outsider, you have this feeling of not being like others, of always being watched’

If there is a recurring theme in Sonia Gandhi’s life, it is her struggle to belong. To the Italian city of Orbassano near Turin, where she moved with her family from the small Piemontese village of Sangano as a child. To India, where she landed on January 13, 1968, to see for herself the country and the people of the land whose Prime Minister’s son she hoped to marry. To Indian politics, that she was loath to join until circumstances pushed her to it.

There was, however, one place where Sonia seemed to belong without having to try: beside the man she had fallen in love with in Cambridge, Rajiv Gandhi. Their love, son and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi recounted to a packed audience at the launch of Sonia’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love (HarperCollins India) in the Capital on Monday evening, was so instinctive that it shaped his very understanding of what a family should look like.

Advertisement

“Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing. And I would go to my friend’s house and they wouldn’t be sitting on each other’s laps and I would ask my friends, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap… This is what we grew up with,” he said, as the audience burst out in laughter.

It was a star-studded launch with top party leaders and Opposition Chief Ministers in attendance. From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, and even BJP leader Amarinder Singh.

‘Felt shaken and worried’ | Sonia Gandhi’s account of her battle with cancer

Also present were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sachin Pilot, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, Sonia’s children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the latter with husband Robert Vadra and children Raihan and Miraya.

Advertisement

Before Rahul’s speech, in a discussion with HarperCollins publisher Poulomi Chatterjee, Sonia spoke of how it was at the behest of Rahul and Priyanka that she had finally decided to write of her tumultuous and storied life. “Many people have told me over the years that you must write your story. But I have always been very reticent to disclose my inner feelings and what I think about things and people and places,” said Sonia, 79.

Belonging spans the arc of her life, from her childhood in Italy to meeting and marrying Rajiv Gandhi to adjusting to her life in India and her entry into politics after the assassination of her husband. It is a revealing glimpse into the private world of a woman who would go on to become one of India’s most influential political leaders.

“Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is a bold and frank account of her life, written from the heart. When President Abdul Kalam invited her to be the Prime Minister, she declined what no leader in the world, male or female, would have done. This was not a small thing. The fact is that had the Congress party continued under Sitaram Kesri, it would have collapsed. The Congress party can only prosper and grow if a Gandhi leads them,” said CM Shivakumar.

For grandson Raihan Vadra, 26, it was, however, not her political life alone that was of interest. “I had read the manuscript while she was writing it. But what I found most interesting were the stories of her childhood in Italy. I hadn’t known a lot of those stories, so they were a revelation to me,” he said.

For former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, it was the story of deep love that had drawn Sonia to India and the extraordinary sacrifices she had made that makes Belonging a memoir worth reading. “I have just begun reading the book but I am struck by their love story. As Rahul said, they (Sonia and Rajiv) truly belonged to each other,” she said.

Since the publication of the book on November 10, Belonging has already sold 200,000 copies. “It is a properly good book. The Indira years and the extraordinary details Mrs Gandhi packs in the memoir makes it a literary treat. Her visit to Ananda Bhawan is, I think, one of the best bits in the memoir,” said Chiki Sarkar, publisher, Juggernaut.

In the book as well as at the launch, Sonia insisted on keeping politics in the background. Instead she spoke of feeling at home. Just as she has embraced India, India too, has embraced her as its own: “When you are an outsider, you have this feeling of not being like others, of always being watched… I felt that I truly belonged when I visited my husband’s constituency for the first time. People in villages are much more frank and outright, unlike city people. They didn’t care if my accent was strange, if my sari wasn’t tied the right way as long as I was there to speak to them, to ask about their lives, to hear of their problems… They would even scold me, tell me to shut up, aap chup raho, aap yaha nahi rahte hain, aapko kuch nahin maloom. Hum log tay karenge. That too was acceptance,” she said.

Would there be a sequel to her book? “I am happy my mother finally got to tell her story in her own words, you will have to ask my mother about that,” said Priyanka.