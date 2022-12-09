scorecardresearch
Sonia Gandhi marks birthday, Congress celebrates, with fulsome praise

"Epitome of grace, dignity, sacrifice", "undeterred under attacks", "pillar of strength", Congress leaders send their wishes to former party chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were among those who extended their wishes to Sonia, who is away at Ranthambore National Park, celebrating her birthday with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File)
The Congress was all praise for party leader Sonia Gandhi on her birthday Friday, calling her an “epitome of grace” who “stood undeterred for democracy despite malicious attacks by the PM, RSS/BJP”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were among those who extended their wishes to Sonia, who is away at Ranthambore National Park, celebrating her birthday with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Twitter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. Wish her a long and healthy life.”

Calling her “a pillar of strength for all party workers”, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said Sonia was “an epitome of grace, courage and compassion, who led the Congress party with resilience and dignity”.

The president of the Youth Congress, Srinivas B V, said: “A lady who has lost so much in the service of this nation still stood strong with all her vigor for the progress of this nation and guided the Congress party through thick and thin.”

He added: “Despite the malicious attacks by the PM, RSS/BJP, she stood undeterred for democracy, transparency, and the welfare of this nation and its people. Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji set an example of being the epitome of grace and sacrifice for the nation. We salute her vision and commitment!”

Calling her “one of the finest human beings”, the Congress’s media and publicity chairman Pawan Khera said: “May god bless her with a long and healthy life.”

Spokesperson Shama Mohamed tweeted that Sonia “is a leader who has the patience to listen, has tremendous empathy, & works diligently for the downtrodden along with other sections of society. She has always strived to unite this great nation”.

Wishing Sonia, Supriya Shrinate, party spokesperson, said: “A leader I deeply love and admire for her grace, courage and commitment. May your day and years to come be delightful and healthy Ma’am!”

DMK MP Kanimozhi called Sonia “a true believer of democracy who continues to lead in the challenging times of our country. A leader who truly cares.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, “Her grace, dignity and compassion in public life is truly admirable”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished the former Congress president.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 04:52:20 pm
