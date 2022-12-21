Centre’s refusal to discuss Chinese incursion shows disrespect for democracy: Sonia Gandhi

The BJP Government’s “stubborn” refusal to allow a discussion in Parliament on the repeated Chinese incursions shows its disrespect for democracy, reflects poorly on its intentions, and demonstrates its inability to bring the nation together, Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi said Wednesday.

Gandhi’s comments came during the CPP meeting, the first after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as Congress president. She said India continues to face significant internal and external challenges—inflation, unemployment, social polarisation, weakening of democratic institutions, and repeated border incursions. It also saw Gandhi lashing out at the government on its management of the economy and over issues like price rise and unemployment.

While addressing the CPP meeting in Parliament, she said the continuing incursions by China are a matter of serious concern. “The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The Government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties, and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground,” she said.

“When facing a significant national challenge, it has been the tradition in our country to bring Parliament into confidence. A debate can shed light on several critical questions. Why is China emboldened to continually attack us? What preparations have been made to repel these attacks, and what more needs to be done? What is the Government’s policy to deter China from future incursions? Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China’s military hostility? What is the government’s diplomatic outreach to the global community?” she asked.

A frank discussion, Gandhi pointed out, strengthens the nation’s response. It is the duty of the government of the day to inform the public and explain its policies and actions, she said. “This refusal to allow a parliamentary debate on such a matter of grave national concern – shows disrespect for our democracy, and reflects poorly on the Government’s intentions. It demonstrates its inability to bring the nation together,” she said

“On the contrary, by following divisive policies, by spreading hatred and targeting some sections of our society, the government makes it harder for the country to stand up as one against foreign threats. Such divisions weaken us and make us more vulnerable. At times like this it must be the government’s endeavour and responsibility to unite our people, not divide them as it has been doing these past several years,” she added.

She also tore into the government for entering into a confrontation with the Supreme Court.

“A troubling new development is the calculated attempt underway to delegitimise the judiciary. Ministers, and even a high constitutional authority, have been enlisted to making speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds. It is quite clear that this is not an effort to provide reasonable suggestions for improvement. Rather, it is an effort to reduce the standing of the judiciary in the eyes of the public,” she said

Gandhi said the economic situation continues to be distressing, despite the government’s repeated insistence that all is well. “The price of daily commodities continue their intolerable rise, placing a heavy burden on crores of households. The inability to provide jobs, especially for the youth, has been a feature of this government’s tenure,” she said.

She said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over appointment letters for a few thousand, crores more face an uncertain future with government vacancies unfilled, exams unreliable, and PSUs being privatised.

“Small businesses, which generate the bulk of employment in the country, are still struggling to survive after the repeated blows of demonetisation, a poorly implemented GST, and a mismanaged response to the Covid pandemic. Farmers face rising costs, especially of fertilisers, and uncertain prices for their crops, all these made worse by increasingly erratic weather conditions. However, farmers seem to be no longer the government’s priority after its misguided attempt at forcing down the three farm laws,” she said.

Gandhi alleged that silence on matters of serious concern has become the defining feature of the BJP government’s tenure.

“While blocking debate, the Government is also actively engaged in targeting the opposition and any questioning voices, manipulating the media and undermining the institutions which stand in their way. This is happening not only in the Centre, but also in every state where the ruling party governs,” she said.