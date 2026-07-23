CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk opens a window for talks as Government steps up efforts to resolve crisis

As the government stepped up efforts to defuse the situation arising out of student protests that have paralysed the heart of the Capital, a window opened Wednesday after activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his fast and ask the students to “halt the movement for now and enter into a dialogue with the government” if it fulfils its assurances to him and does not press for legal action against the protesters.

Wangchuk released a letter addressed to Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh who met him Tuesday night at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Without insisting on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said the ministers had assured him that the government would consider providing “adequate compensation for the families of the students who had committed suicide following the examination paper leak” and “a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability including consideration of the resignation” of Pradhan.

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Shortly after the release of the letter, the Cockroach Janta Party said it would continue its protest until the government accepted its demands. While the CJP reiterated its demand for Pradhan’s resignation, its other conditions were similar to those put by Wangchuk. The CJP sought “Rs 1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide”; “no persecution of peaceful protesters”; and prosecution of all police officers involved in “committing atrocities”.

Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they would meet the ministers only at a neutral venue, not at their offices or residences. The government had suggested that the meeting could be at Nadda’s official residence.

Delhi Police personnel disperse the protesters as they attempt to march towards the House, at Parliament Street, on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi Police personnel disperse the protesters as they attempt to march towards the House, at Parliament Street, on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

BJP sources said there was an interaction between the CJP leaders and the government, but later in the day when Nadda was asked about it at a press conference, he said, “Aaj koi charcha nahin hui (There was no discussion today).”

ABHI BHI ZINDA HUN…. DAY 25 pic.twitter.com/SnwKXMfvOO — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026

On his talks Monday with CJP representatives, Nadda said, “The talks were held in a very conducive atmosphere. We heard them very calmly. I told them that it would be better if they give it (their demands) in writing. They gave their points in writing. I told them I would respond, and I did. And I told them that we are ready for talks whenever they want.”

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In his letter, Wangchuk said “roughly 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties” have written to him, some have come to see him and some more were expected, urging him to end his fast “reminding me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation”.

“I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began,” he said.

Unrest at Connaught Place in New Delhi in on Monday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Unrest at Connaught Place in New Delhi in on Monday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system.”

“If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement,” he said. “The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction.”

“The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction,” Wangchuk said.

A government source said the ministers, during their visit to the hospital, reminded Wangchuk that his wife Geetanjali Agmo had announced that he could end his hunger strike if political leaders were to visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability would be raised in the ongoing session of Parliament.

“The ministers told him that now it’s his turn to keep the word. He took the position that he had to also take care of the demands of the protesting students,” the source said, adding that Wangchuk suggested that the ministers hold another round of discussions with CJP leaders.

Following the developments, sources in the BJP exuded confidence of resolving the crisis and ending the deadlock in Parliament where proceedings have been paralysed.

While the government has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all floor leaders to decide the rule, date and duration of the debate, the Congress is insisting that it should be discussed immediately, and all other business suspended.

The Opposition has united with the protesting students – SP and NCP joined Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at their sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence Tuesday evening – but the demand for Pradhan’s resignation has come only from the Congress, Left parties and IUML.

While government sources acknowledged that the demand for Pradhan’s resignation would come up during the discussion, a BJP MP pointed out that a section of the Opposition was not insisting on Pradhan’s resignation.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition was forced to hold a sit-in protest because it was not allowed to raise the matter of the protesting students in the House.

At his press conference, Nadda reiterated that the government was ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament.

“Firstly, I appeal that the issue of paper leaks being raised by students must not be politicised; instead of trying to score political points, there must be a detailed and serious discussion on it,” he said.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on exam paper leaks, Nadda cited instances of paper leaks which had occurred either in Congress-ruled states or those where the party was in power via alliances with other Opposition parties

“The list is very long and can be discussed in greater detail during the course of the discussion. Why is Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being so selective? Why did he not mention such incidents from the tenure of the UPA and UPA-supported governments… and why did he choose to distance himself from them?” he said.

This, Nadda said, just goes to show that Gandhi’s objective was “not the welfare of students” nor to expand access to education or improve its quality and ensure justice for students, but to “derive political mileage from students’ concerns… and exploit them for political gains”.

He said this was not the time to divide such incidents on the basis of “our government, your government, or their government” but to find a permanent solution to “a serious issue”.

“These children are neither the responsibility of any one political party nor of any one government; they are the future of the nation. Safeguarding the future of the country is an equal responsibility of both the government and the Opposition,” he said.

– With Alok Singh