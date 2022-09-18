scorecardresearch
Smriti Irani: Cong deprived people of benefits, BJP brought long-pending development

The Women and Child Development minister, who was participating in a 'Nari Ko Naman' event, said that under the BJP governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Jai Ram Thakur in the state, “long-pending” development was being brought to Himachal Pradesh. The state goes to polls later this year.

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani with party workers during the BJP Mahila Sammelan at Rampur in Shimla district, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Union minister Smriti Irani targeted the Congress during a function at Shimla’s Rampur on Saturday, saying that “not fulfilling people’s expectations and depriving the public of benefits has become a virtue” for the party. The Women and Child Development minister, who was participating in a ‘Nari Ko Naman’ event, said that under the BJP governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Jai Ram Thakur in the state, “long-pending” development was being brought to Himachal Pradesh. The state goes to polls later this year.

Under the leadership of the BJP, Irani said, 11 crore toilets were built across the country, including nearly 2 lakh for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress, she said, did not care about whether women had access to toilets.

“…They (Congress) even did not complete the historic Atal tunnel. This only highlights their inabilities. It was the BJP that completed the Atal tunnel,” Irani said.

She expressed confidence that the BJP would do well in the coming Assembly election in the state, and said that the Congress was “directionless”.

The BJP, she said, “has been committed to giving medical benefits to the people and building medical infrastructure. If we talk about Bilaspur, AIIMS was only possible in the region when BJP came into power. Not only this, the satellite PGI centre in Una, six medical colleges, medical device park in Nalagarh, and a bulk drug park are all BJP’s vision.”

“The state has been deprived of development for years. The combination of Modi at the Centre and Jai Ram at the state has brought long-pending development to this land. BJP is working, while Congress is resting,” Irani said.

Further targeting the opposition party, the Union minister said, “Congress party workers themselves are asking who their leader is.” Taking a dig at the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Irani said the party chose to take out a rally with those who talk about ‘Bharat ke tukde tukde’. “The Gandhi family even questioned the vaccine made in India so that the poor do not get access to it,” Irani said.

With the election campaign heating up in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a youth rally in Mandi next Saturday.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:30:22 am
