‘At 90, can’t act like in 50s’: SM Krishna’s long journey, from CM to Governor to EAM, Congress to BJP

“Retirement, as a word, is not in my dictionary. A politician never retires, he only fades away,” former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna had said while joining the BJP in 2017 after cutting his nearly five-decade-long ties with the Congress.

Nearly six years later, in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls slated for April-May, Krishna, 90, has now announced his retirement from active politics.

Krishna told reporters Wednesday: “I got to know of discussions about me not being seen much (publicly), we all should be aware of our age, at the age of 90 we cannot act as though in our 50s. Respecting that age factor, I’m gradually stepping aside from public life.”

The veteran leader’s remarks however did not spring any surprise as he has been politically inactive since he joined the BJP. During his nearly six-decade-long political career, Krishna has been an MLA, MLC or member of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha multiple times, even as he assumed a range of high public offices including the posts of Chief Minister, Governor and External Affairs Minister.

Krishna, who was a Fulbright scholar in an American law school, belongs to the Vokkaliga community. He hails from Maddur taluk in Mandya district, which is a part of the Old Mysuru region.

Krishna’s political journey began in early 1960s when he won the Maddur Assembly seat as an Independent candidate and later on the Praja Socialist Party ticket. He also went on to become the MP from Mandya in 1968. He later joined the Congress. Though he was elected as an MP twice in a short period (1968-70 and 1971-72), he wanted to remain in state politics and so he returned to get elected as an MLC. In the Devaraj Urs cabinet during 1972-77, Krishna was inducted as the commerce, industries and parliamentary affairs minister.

As the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Krishna led the party to victory in the 1999 Assembly polls following which he took over as the CM. He was one of the first state leaders who undertook a yatra in the time of polls. As the KPCC chief, he led the “Panchajanya Yatra” ahead of the 1999 polls that proved successful.

Although during Krishna’s chief ministerial stint (1999-2004), Bengaluru got the recognition as India’s “Silicon Valley”, it was also mired in several controversies including the Abdul Karim Telgi scam, land scam, mismanagement of Kannada film actor Rajkumar’s kidnapping by forest brigand Veerappan, and Cauvery row with Tamil Nadu. His opponents always attacked him for “neglecting” rural Karnataka, calling him the “Chief Minister of Bengaluru”.

During Krishna’s tenure as the CM, Bengaluru’s first flyover was inaugurated and special facilities were provided to the IT and BT sectors to encourage them to establish their companies in the city.

Following the 2004 Assembly polls, which threw up a hung verdict leading to the formation of a Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Krishna, then aged 72 years, was appointed by the then Congress-led UPA government as the Maharashtra Governor. Keen to return to active politics, Krishna was later elected to the Rajya Sabha and was inducted as the External Affairs Minister in the UPA 2.0 government in 2009.

Subsequently, Krishna’s slide in state politics began and he lost his influence in the Mandya region as well. His standing in the Congress and his relation with the Gandhi family also deteriorated as the grand old party started regarding him as a “spent force”. In 2012, Krishna stepped down as the Union minister. He campaigned for the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but the party was routed.

After lying low for nearly three years, Krishna switched to the BJP in March 2017, accusing the Congress of having “badly bruised” his “self-respect and honour”. “Age is only a number, and it should not be a factor in deciding the future,” he had then said, charging that the Congress did not want leaders but only managers to run its affairs. However, his advancing age took its toll on his political career even after joining the BJP. The death of his son-in-law VG Siddhartha, the Cafe Coffee Day founder, by suicide in 2019 also dealt a severe blow to him.

Krishna, who held a remarkable influence in the Mandya region for many years, is considered to be the “political guru” of the current KPCC chief DK Shivakumar. Krishna’s grandson (VG Siddhartha’s son) Amartya Hegde is married to Shivakumar’s eldest daughter Aishwarya.

A Congress leader and ex-Krishna associate said the ruling BJP had wanted to use Krishna as a face to make inroads in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, where the JD(S) and the Congress hold sway, but “it could not work”.

Krishna’s retirement from politics may also come as a shot in the arm to Shivakumar, who has been trying to ensure that the Congress could bag more seats in the Old Mysuru region that includes Ramanagaram, Mandya and Maddur belts, the leader said.