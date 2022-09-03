scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

After Sitharaman pulls up DM over ‘missing’ photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

On Friday, while inspecting ration shops at Birkur village, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up the Kamareddy District Collector over photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not being displayed at PDS shops. (Photo: Twitter/@KonathamDileep)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s public upbraiding of a District Collector during her visit to Telangana led to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hitting back at the BJP on rising prices.

On Saturday, a day after Sitharaman pulled up the Kamareddy District Collector over photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not being displayed at PDS shops, TRS supporters at several places put up photographs of the PM on LPG cylinders, prominently displaying the cost at Rs 1,105. Party supporters also took to social media to post images of the PM while pointing to the prices of essential commodities.

On Friday, while inspecting ration shops at Birkur village in Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency as part of the BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, at one point, Sitharaman turned to Collector Jitesh V Patil and asked him about the share of the cost borne by the Centre and state while purchasing the rice distributed through PDS shops. When the Collector replied that he did not know, Sitharaman said, “You are the District Collector and you do not know this? You should find out. I will get back to you again in half an hour.”

Sitharaman, accompanied by the Collector and other officials, then visited another ration shop and wondered aloud why the photo of the PM was not displayed. She again turned to the Collector for an explanation and when she did not receive a satisfactory answer, she asked him to ensure that the PM’s photo is prominently displayed on ration shops in the district. She then goes on to tell him that the PDS rice costs Rs 35 per kg, out of which the Centre bears Rs 29 as subsidy. She then told him that if he failed to ensure that photos of the PM are displayed at all the ration shops, BJP workers will do it. “If the PM’s photos are taken away or damaged, I will initiate action,’’ she warned.

Sitharaman then turned to the people gathered around, many of them PDS beneficiaries, and said she was surprised that state government officials were not creating awareness about how much the Centre spends on purchasing rice for PDS distribution.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Collector Patil said he did not feel intimidated or threatened by Sitharaman. “She sought some data on PDS, which I didn’t have at that time. She said she will wait for half an hour for me to produce the data, but she moved on,’’ he said.

Reacting to the incident, IT Minister K T Rama tweeted on Friday, saying he was appalled by Sitharaman’s “unruly conduct”, and that “political histrionics on the street would demoralise hardworking IAS officers”. He also complimented the District Collector on his “dignified conduct”.

