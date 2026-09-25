BJP allies’ first response to Express investigation: ‘EC must clarify…dispel misgivings’

The BJP’s allies on Friday said the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) must “dispel misgivings in the minds of the people” and issue a clarification on the differences in the poll panel over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The statements from the Telugu Desam Party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) came as the Opposition sought answers on the rift in the Election Commission (EC). The Indian Express on September 23 reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken without their knowledge and glaring gaps in processes.

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“If questions are being raised on the Election Commission, which is an independent constitutional body, responsibility lies with the CEC to present his stance clearly. It is problematic if people begin to doubt the electoral process itself. The EC needs to present its stance, not to Rahul Gandhi, but to the public. But it must dispel misgivings in the minds of people,” Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan told reporters.

TDP’s Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu said the SIR was “conducted in a transparent manner” in Andhra Pradesh, but added, “At the same time, the Election Commission of India is a constitutional institution entrusted with a crucial responsibility in our democracy. Therefore, whenever questions are raised by anyone, providing appropriate clarification and maintaining transparency will only help strengthen public confidence in the institution.”

RLM chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha told The Indian Express, “What has transpired so far is that there is surely an issue with the EC’s functioning. Whatever may be the case, the EC must clarify its position … it must clarify the questions being raised and concerns being flagged.”

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JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan asked why the Opposition had not filed any official complaint “if the allegations are true”.

“The RJD was aware that it was going to be defeated. They kept trying to blame the Election Commission repeatedly. But the Election Commission of India sought a clarification when allegations of irregularities in the SIR were raised, and submitted that if there are so many accusations, why is there no official complaint,” he told reporters.

Responding to the Express investigation on September 23, the EC acknowledged these notes but described them as part of the panel’s “decision-making process”. However, it neither responded to any of the concerns raised by the two Commissioners nor stated whether or how it addressed them. “Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution,” the Commission said in a press note signed by Deputy Director P Pawan. “They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken.” The “written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances” by its members, it said, were “standard, ongoing practices”, and “the suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes”.