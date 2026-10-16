SIR protest Amid unease over Neha Bora, what Rahul Gandhi told Congress student leaders

Amid murmurs of discontent in the Congress’s student and youth wings over the prominence given to Left student leader Neha Bora during the Opposition march to the Supreme Court on October 12, Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told his younger colleagues they were in the “wrong party” if they were in the “credit-seeking business”.

The Leader of Opposition made the remarks at a meeting with Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and Seva Dal leaders and workers at the Congress headquarters here. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, and NSUI president Vinod Jakhar.

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“Mr Gandhi told us that if we were in the Congress for credit, then we were in the wrong party. His message was that the Congress has never sought or got credit for what it had done for decades in the country. So, we shouldn’t expect credit within the organisation too,” said a leader who was at the meeting.

Gandhi’s message to party workers and leaders was that the suffering and police excesses they had suffered during the recent protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation “will only strengthen them”, said a source.

Gandhi is also learnt to have said that “a broken leg should not just be a medical emergency, but should also be a badge of honour that you carry in your heart”.

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with AISA national president Neha Bora during a high tea at the former’s residence on Tuesday. (PTI) Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with AISA national president Neha Bora during a high tea at the former’s residence on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Rahul sir told us that these organisations (IYC and NSUI) teach us leadership, discipline, sacrifice, resilience, and the courage to stand up for what is right and we should make the most of this opportunity to learn, grow, and prepare yourselves for the larger responsibilities that lie ahead,” said a leader who was at the meeting.

Priyanka’s message

Vadra is learnt to told the youth leaders that their “actions, conduct, and behaviour reflect the values of the organisation you represent”.

“She said that we are the strength and the future of the party and that the Congress senior leadership draws its strength from us. ‘Always remember that you are not just representing yourselves; you are representing the entire party. Be mindful of the responsibility you carry,’” Vadra was quoted as saying at the meeting.

These remarks are significant as a section of NSUI leaders are not happy with the decision of the party high command to give a seat to give Bora a seat on the same bus as the Gandhis and other top leaders during the Monday march. Some party leaders have pointed to the trend of many former Leftist student leaders joining the party when they want to progress in their political careers. Others have questioned the strategy of aligning with an ideology that has rapidly shrunk electorally over the past two decades at a time when the party is trying to lure fence-sitters among conservative Hindus.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AISA leader Neha Bora march from Barakhamba Road to Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AISA leader Neha Bora march from Barakhamba Road to Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

After the meeting on Thursday, Kharge said that “India’s youth have always been at the forefront of shaping our nation’s political direction”.

In a post on X, the Congress president wrote, “Our youth and frontal organisations remain steadfast in holding this anti-youth government accountable, defending democratic rights and safeguarding the credibility of our institutions. Their courage and conviction strengthen our collective resolve to protect India’s Democracy.”