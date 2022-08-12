Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village land row

Updated: August 12, 2022 7:52:34 pm
A Supreme Court order freeing shamlat deh or common land in villages in Haryana from all litigation is fast becoming a political issue in the state. With the Opposition claiming to be standing up for the farmers against an insensitive government, the BJP-JJP Ministry is treading carefully on the matter.
The shamlat land is kept aside for common use in villages, as part of the Punjab Land Revenue Act of 1887. In April, the Supreme Court held that such land should be utilised by panchayats only for the needs of villagers. “No part of the land can be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors, and such land would not be available for sale,’’ the apex court ruled.
In June, the Haryana government ordered immediate end to all ongoing cases and pending litigation in courts across the state. While the High Court stayed the Haryana order later, the state government is expected to come up with revised instructions given the Supreme Court ruling.
The move has far-reaching consequences as thousands of acres of such land are believed to have been sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats, and now being tilled by farmers.
Subscriber Only Stories
Both the Opposition and BJP realise the potential minefield of implementing the decision amid sinking land holdings of farmers. The move is even more fraught as the farmers are now heavily organised following the year-long successful protests against the farm laws.
Several farm bodies have been holding panchayats on the matter, with senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who played a key role in the agitation against the farm laws, taking the lead. On August 5, Chaduni and others restored possession of nearly 100 acres of panchayat land in Kari Modh village of Bhiwani district to farmers, a week after the authorities had taken possession of the land.
On Wednesday, the Opposition raised the issue in the Assembly. Congress MLAs urged the government to “protect the interests of farmers cultivating this land for the past several decades”.
As Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda puts it, “The shamlat land came into existence as farmers contributed their share on the basis of a pro-rata cut. But large portions of this land were not used for common purposes, and farmers have been cultivating the same for 50-60 years.” Hooda urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to re-examine the issue. “There should be no hurry.”
Khattar assured the Assembly that they were looking at all aspects of the issue, admitting that it was complicated. “Even the Supreme Court order said that the state government… can frame a policy or rule and any law,” he said.
However, he added, the government could not lose time in executing the mutation of such land holdings in favour of the panchayats. “Mutation would not change the title. However, if we don’t act now, land might change hands.”
Soon after Khattar’s remarks, Chaduni issued a statement asking the CM “not to mislead farmers”. “Mutation means ownership. If it is changed, the ownership stands changed.”
He also contested the government’s claims that land not mutated to panchayats might change hands. The selling of such land is already banned since 2012 (when the state had a Congress government led by Hooda), Chaduni said, adding: “We will sacrifice our lives but won’t allow snatching of even a single inch of land from farmers. This land originally belonged to the farmers as they contributed their share. Bring legislation to get the land back in the accounts of farmers.”
The agitation against the farm laws, spearheaded in Haryana by Chaduni, had severely impacted the top leadership of the ruling BJP-JJP in Haryana. Protesting villagers didn’t allow them to even enter their constituencies for a long time.
On January 10, 2021, Chaduni’s message ahead of a Khattar event in Karnal to “teach the CM a lession” had drawn so many farmers that the CM had to abort a helicopter landing.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state has shown way to country
Hong Kong population shrinks for 2nd year under virus curbs
PM’s ‘revdi’ statement: BJP attacks Kejriwal, says welfare measures, freebies different
Newsmaker | The ‘Bandra Boy’ who led BJP to hair’s breadth of winning 2017 BMC polls is its pick for Mumbai
New York company raises over $120k to make action figure of Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘She has always influenced me’
Flood surge continues across Godavari, Krishna rivers in AP
Newsmaker | OBC face who had friends across parties as minister is new BJP Maharashtra chief
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Does laser hair removal cause skin darkening, pain? Find out here
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant