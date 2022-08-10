Since last poll drubbing, Nitish offered many signs of coming closer to RJD

Updated: August 10, 2022 4:12:05 am
Three years after a bitter parting of ways between JD(U) and RJD, something seemed to have changed after the 2020 Bihar Assembly election results. Those watching the Vidhan Sabha saw a somewhat different, less mocking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a relatively mellowed, less attacking Leader of Opposition in Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
There was one showdown between the two in the Assembly last year, but Nitish deftly avoided any further face-off with the young RJD leader by remaining absent whenever Tejashwi was to speak in the House.
One, however, did not read too much into it at the time. That was then.
The first sign of a Nitish-Tejashwi camaraderie was seen when the Bihar CM led a 10-party delegation last year to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a nationwide caste census. Tejashwi was by his side when Nitish addressed the media in New Delhi; at the media meet, Nitish let Tejashwi speak his mind on caste census.
Subscriber Only Stories
But since all parties, including the BJP, was part of the delegation, not much politics could be read into it. That, again, was then.
A clearer signal of bonhomie was spotted when Nitish received Tejashwi very warmly during an iftaar earlier this year, and even saw him off till the gate of the CM’s residence. In between the trip to Delhi and the iftaar meeting, the two leaders met one on one to “discuss caste census”. But there could have been, it appears now, more than meets the eye.
Another sign of the two parties cosying up to each other came when JD(U) did not react critically following recent CBI raids at Lalu Prasad’s residence in the job-for-land case; nor did the party react to Lalu aide Bhola Yadav’s arrest in the case last fortnight. One wondered if it was the same Nitish Kumar who had snapped ties with RJD after similar raids and registration of cases in 2017.
Last month, when the PM came to Patna to attend the closing ceremony of Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the CM made sure that the Leader of Opposition got to share the dais with Modi — a far cry from the time when Nitish had denied Tejashwi the same opportunity when Modi came to Patna during ‘Prakash Parv’ at the Gandhi Maidan in January 2017.
As Tejashwi said today: “Chacha and bhatija can fight, but they will coexist.”
This, however, is now.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
August 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Two Lok Dals
Youth out on bail in molestation case booked for killing girl’s father
Protests Against the remarks on the Prophet: Kanpur Police files first chargesheet; Hashmi, Baba Biryani among 47 named
A Fuller Right
Step back from water’s edge
Akhilesh’s dig at Maya for backing BJP: ‘How many V-Cs from her community’
Two arrested for ‘attack’ on TMC MLA’s house
Suvendu claims TMC govt will cease to exist by Dec next year, TMC says BJP to be out in ’24
Cattle smuggling case: CBI summons Anubrata Mondal again; doctor advises him bed rest
Release Bengal’s pending dues: TMC to Centre again
ISRO Space Application Centre to relocate Vikram Sarabhai statue outside campus for better public visibility
Ahmedabad youth held for ‘challenging’ cops in videos