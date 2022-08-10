scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Since last poll drubbing, Nitish offered many signs of coming closer to RJD

There was one showdown between the two in the Assembly last year, but Nitish deftly avoided any further face-off with the young RJD leader by remaining absent whenever Tejashwi was to speak in the House.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: August 10, 2022 4:12:05 am
A clearer signal of bonhomie was spotted when Nitish received Tejashwi very warmly during an iftaar earlier this year, and even saw him off till the gate of the CM's residence. (PTI Photo)

Three years after a bitter parting of ways between JD(U) and RJD, something seemed to have changed after the 2020 Bihar Assembly election results. Those watching the Vidhan Sabha saw a somewhat different, less mocking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a relatively mellowed, less attacking Leader of Opposition in Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

There was one showdown between the two in the Assembly last year, but Nitish deftly avoided any further face-off with the young RJD leader by remaining absent whenever Tejashwi was to speak in the House.

Also Read |Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish Kumar

One, however, did not read too much into it at the time. That was then.

The first sign of a Nitish-Tejashwi camaraderie was seen when the Bihar CM led a 10-party delegation last year to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a nationwide caste census. Tejashwi was by his side when Nitish addressed the media in New Delhi; at the media meet, Nitish let Tejashwi speak his mind on caste census.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

But since all parties, including the BJP, was part of the delegation, not much politics could be read into it. That, again, was then.

Read in Explained |Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar’s political-social strategy of survival and success

A clearer signal of bonhomie was spotted when Nitish received Tejashwi very warmly during an iftaar earlier this year, and even saw him off till the gate of the CM’s residence. In between the trip to Delhi and the iftaar meeting, the two leaders met one on one to “discuss caste census”. But there could have been, it appears now, more than meets the eye.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Another sign of the two parties cosying up to each other came when JD(U) did not react critically following recent CBI raids at Lalu Prasad’s residence in the job-for-land case; nor did the party react to Lalu aide Bhola Yadav’s arrest in the case last fortnight. One wondered if it was the same Nitish Kumar who had snapped ties with RJD after similar raids and registration of cases in 2017.

Advertisement
Also Read |Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous about Nitish

Last month, when the PM came to Patna to attend the closing ceremony of Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the CM made sure that the Leader of Opposition got to share the dais with Modi — a far cry from the time when Nitish had denied Tejashwi the same opportunity when Modi came to Patna during ‘Prakash Parv’ at the Gandhi Maidan in January 2017.

As Tejashwi said today: “Chacha and bhatija can fight, but they will coexist.”

This, however, is now.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:10:48 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement