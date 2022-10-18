‘Sidelined’ JJP protests as BJP mounts a campaign for Bishnoi’s son in Adampur

As the countdown to 2024 begins, the November 3 Adampur bypoll result could have an impact on the ties between the BJP and ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

A win for the BJP, taking its numbers to 41 in an Assembly of 90, will leave the party in a commanding position compared to the 10-MLA JJP. According to sources, the BJP is hopeful of swinging some of the seven Independents its way to get to the 46 mark in the Assembly, leaving it untethered to the JJP ahead of 2024. The party already has the support of the Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.

The BJP and JJP have disparate vote banks, with the BJP drawing more support from the non-Jats, while the JJP almost entirely rests on Jat backing. Fighting separately is unlikely to hurt either.

While both parties insist there are no glitches in their ties, there are enough signs of a fissure. The JJP is almost entirely missing from the BJP’s high-profile Adampur campaign, where it has fielded new entrant Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya. Bishnoi brings to the BJP more than just the family’s stronghold of Adampur. As descendant of one of the three Lal dynasties of Haryana, he has on paper political heft that rivals Dushyant Chautala of the JJP.

Last week, JJP leaders are believed to have raised the matter of Dushyant being completely absent from the posters of Bhavya, at the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi. Dushyant doesn’t figure in the BJP’s list of star campaigners for Adampur either.

Expressing “surprise” at the omission, Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay said: “We are in alliance with the BJP and running a coalition government. The BJP’s leadership always says we are taking the alliance forward. However, there is a bypoll and yet no mention of any JJP leader on posters.”

Later, after the JJP meeting in New Delhi, Dushyant said that the party was “fulfilling all the responsibilities of an ally”, and would continue to do so. “Wherever and whenever we are called (for campaigning), we shall go there.”

Khattar had tried to soothe the JJP’s nerves saying “the alliance” was behind Bhavya to ensure his win.

However, the JJP might need more than that. Even in the BJP’s slow-burn preparations for 2024, if Khattar features prominently in material released by the party’s social media, there is no mention of either the alliance or of any JJP leader in it.

The seven Independents in the Assembly include Rania MLA Ranjit Chautala, who has already been co-opted by the ruling coalition as Power and Prisons Minister. The others include Prithla MLA Nayanpal Rawat, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad, Pundri MLA Randhir Golan, Charkhi Dadri MLA Somvir Sangwan, and Nilokheri MLA Dharampal Gondar.

In another indication of the BJP’s plans, its newly appointed in-charge of Haryana, former Tripura CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, recently held a meeting with six of the Independents at Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s residence. Sources said they assured “unconditional support” to the BJP. Some, it seems, did so on the condition that the BJP end its alliance with the JJP.

If BJP and JJP insiders are to be believed, another MLA leaning the BJP’s way is the JJP’s Devender Babli, who was recently inducted as Panchayats Minister. Having lashed out at his own party on several occasions, Babli is believed to have also met Deb, who has been holding meetings with leaders from both parties.

One of the BJP MLAs confirmed the party’s larger plan, saying: “If the Independents back the BJP, it would surely increase the JJP’s worries… and change the dynamics of the alliance.”

To win Adampur, the BJP is bringing out all its big guns, including most of its MPs from the state, apart from MLAs and party workers.

The Opposition’s campaign is focused on attacking Bishnoi as a “deserter”, who quit the Congress “after he failed to secure a position for himself”. For the Congress, a win would be a shot in the arm in a state where it is confident of putting up a fight in 2024.

The INLD’s Abhay Chautala, the party’s lone MLA, has accused Bishnoi of joining the BJP because he was facing Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax cases.

Also in the race is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is testing the waters ahead of a plunge for 2024.