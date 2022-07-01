Sidelights of BJP national executive meet starting tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

Will Fadnavis attend meet?

The first day of the BJP national executive will begin with a meeting of the general secretaries in Hyderabad. Senior leaders wonder if Devendra Fadnavis will attend the meeting wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all senior leaders will be present throughout. Some leaders said Fadnavis is busy with Assembly proceedings scheduled for July 3-4 and won’t be able to make it. However, a senior leader said Fadnavis may “drop in for a short while”.

Focus: BJP conclave

BJP leaders seem to be extra careful about not taking away the focus from the party programme. At a press conference, party general secretary Tarun Chugh, who briefed the media about the schedule of the two-day meet, refused to address any question on the Supreme Court’s remarks on party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma or the Opposition attack on the BJP. “Please confine to questions on the BJP national executive meet” he said, refusing to comment on if the BJP will discuss political developments in the wake of the Udaipur killing.

Chugh targets KCR

As the BJP is setting the stage for ousting K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly election, Tarun Chugh, party in charge of Telangana, took several potshots at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Accusing him of not spending time in his office, Chugh said: “We know how they spend their evenings and how colourful they turn.”

Ground work in Telangana

According to Chugh, 119 party workers have spent 48 hours in 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana and will submit a report to the leadership. The BJP has organised meetings of 14 major communities, including Tamilians, Punjabis and Assameses, in the urban areas of the state and senior leaders, including CMs, will attend those during their stay in Hyderabad. “522 days are left for the corrupt, dynastic KCR government in Telangana. Then people will bid goodbye to KCR and welcome welfare-oriented BJP government,” Chugh said.

New leaders a morale booster

The morale of the BJP unit in Telangana is expected to get a boost with more senior leaders from other parties joining it in the coming days, party sources said. Former Congress MP Konda Vishweshar Reddy has already announced that he is joining the BJP.