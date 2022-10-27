Siddaramaiah may return to Varuna, faces tough contest in seat

At an event last month in Varuna Assembly constituency, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that he might return to what is his old seat for the state polls in 2023. While Siddaramiah has won the seat twice earlier, it is being seen as a setback for the veteran, who had expressed his desire to contest from other constituencies.

Apart from the fact that Siddaramaiah vacated the seat for his son Yathindra in 2018 – the latter won from there – Varuna could be a challenge this time, with the BJP and JD(S) having some sway on votes here. Siddaramaiah, who has an ongoing battle of one-upmanship with Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar, had spoken several times about “considering contesting from constituencies such as Badami, Kolar, and Chamarajpet and Hebbal (both in Bengaluru) upon requests of party colleagues”.

Siddaramaiah was elected from Varuna, in Mysuru area, in 2008 and 2013, the year he went on to become the CM. In 2018, he contested from two seats – neighbouring Chamundeshwari and Badami in northern Karnataka – seen as a sign that he was nervous regarding his chances. Eventually, Siddaramaiah lost from Chanmundeshwari to the JD(S)’s G T Devegowda by 36,042 votes, and won only narrowly against the BJP’s B Sriramulu in Badami.

While speaking at Varuna, Siddaramaiah said: “Had I contested from here, I am sure you would have ensured my win in the elections (in 2018).” He added that he would “abide by the directions of the high command” and contest from the constituency he is assigned.

A leader pointed out that winning Varuna in 2023 might not be easy for Siddaramaiah given the speculation that state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, the son of former CM B S Yediyurappa, will contest from the seat. The seat has a high population of Lingayats, the community to which Yediyurappa belongs.

The leader pointed out: “In the past, even little-known Ka Pu Siddalingaswamy has secured more than 50,000 votes for the BJP, with the Lingayat community backing him. If Vijayendra contests from the seat, it would change the equation with other communities as well, making it very difficult for Siddaramaiah.”

The JD(S)’s C T Devegowda is expected to take away the Vokkaliga votes in the constituency, thus proving another roadblock for Siddaramaiah, the leader added. While Devegowda had earlier hinted at joining the Congress and BJP, he eventually remained with the JD(S).

While it seems likely that Yediyurappa will be back in his turf, there is no clarity on the details of the constituency Yathindra will contest from yet.