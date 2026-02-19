Siddaramaiah loyalist MLAs’ foreign tour puts Karnataka Congress tussle back in focus

The current move by a group of 22 Congress legislators in Karnataka, mostly aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to embark on a “study tour” of Australia and New Zealand “at their own expense” has again put the spotlight on the leadership tussle in the state party dispensation amid Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s persistent push to be elevated as the CM.

The MLAs flew out of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday on what has been described as an unofficial visit to study dairy practices in Australia and New Zealand.

While their tour has been characterised as a personal initiative and not state-sponsored, its timing — ahead of the state Budget and against the backdrop of Shivakumar’s continued efforts to secure the CM’s chair — has lent it political overtones. The move is also widely being read as an attempt by Siddaramaiah to signal that he retains the backing of a majority of Congress legislators.

“What is wrong if the MLAs go on a tour at their own expense?” Siddaramaiah asked earlier this week when questioned by the media about the travel plans of some of the party’s 135 MLAs.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, struck a cautious note. “I have no information on any trip. I learnt about it from the media. I don’t know if it is personal travel or if someone is sponsoring it. It is between those who are sending them and those who are going. I will not interfere in this as a party president,” he said Tuesday.

This foreign visit comes at a time when Shivakumar has held up a Cabinet expansion, proposed by Siddaramaiah last year, and has made frequent trips to Delhi – moves seen within the party as his efforts to press the party leadership for a roadmap on a possible change of guard in the state.

Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar

Political circles continue to speculate that Shivakumar is seeking to remain in focus for the top post even as the Congress leadership has signalled a wait-and-watch approach until the completion of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

There is also speculation that MLAs aligned with Siddaramaiah received an informal go-ahead for the tour to preempt any renewed public mobilisation by Shivakumar ahead of the March 6 Budget.

Soon after the Congress formed its government in the state in November 2023, a similar proposal by a senior minister from the Siddaramaiah camp to undertake a foreign visit with loyal MLAs was shelved following intervention by the party high command.

Over the last two years, the Karnataka Congress has witnessed periodic episodes of “dinner politics”, largely involving leaders from backward and Dalit communities allied with Siddaramaiah, many of whom are themselves seen as future aspirants for the top post and potential counterweights to Shivakumar.

“There is nothing much to be read into the foreign tour. It is routine, like visits to Delhi by ministers. In any case, those who go abroad have to return and do their politics in Karnataka,” state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said last week.

With Shivakumar’s recent visits to Delhi being linked to the leadership issue, leaders close to Siddaramaiah have made pointed remarks about his attempts to “influence” the party leadership. “The leadership is intact and strong. The party high command must give directions on leadership. Can the tail wag the dog?” Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said at a media interaction.

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad also weighed in, saying that “Shivakumar is the state party president. Instead of being known as The Rock, he should be known as the railway engine. As party president, he is pulling the Congress forward. When a railway engine approaches a station, there is noise on the platform, but once the train leaves, there is quiet again. It is similar with Shivakumar.”

He added that any decision on leadership change would be taken by the high command led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and that state party leaders would have to wait for their final call.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, has said Siddaramaiah himself would communicate any decision when the time comes. “As stated earlier, the leadership issue is to be decided by the high command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know. This is not a secretive deal. Siddaramaiah himself will convey the message to the people,” he said.The Opposition BJP has seized on the developments, questioning the continuing power struggle within the Congress government. The Opposition leader in the Assembly, R Ashoka, called the MLAs on foreign tour as Siddaramaiah’s supporters, alleging that internal politics has reduced the dignity of the CM’s office.

MLAs’ visit plan

The Congress MLAs’ travel plans became public after party legislator C Puttarangashetty said the animal husbandry department would take “20-22 MLAs” on a foreign visit between February 17 and March 3. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh later clarified that the trip was being undertaken at the legislators’ personal expense.

“A few senior MLAs discussed travelling during the recent Assembly session and decided to go. I was present and they invited me as well. I told them I would join if possible,” said Venkatesh, a Siddaramaiah loyalist from the Mysuru region.

Congress MLA Raghavendra Hitnal from Koppal said the group had initially planned to visit Kenya and South Africa before finalising Australia and New Zealand. “We friends decided to travel at our own expense after the legislature session ended. If there is objection even to personal travel, it becomes very difficult,” he said.