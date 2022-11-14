Siddaramaiah hints at picking ‘safe’ Kolar seat for 2023 Karnataka polls

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah appeared to have ended speculations about the constituency he would contest the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election from as he hinted at his candidature from the Kolar segment.

Siddaramaiah, who visited Kolar Sunday, said senior party leader K H Muniyappa had welcomed his candidature, and sitting MLA from Kolar K Srinivas Gowda will vacate the seat and allow him to contest from the constituency. Gowda, a former JD(S) legislator, was expelled from the regional party earlier this year for voting for Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“The party high command has assured to consent my candidature from any constituency,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he would abide by the directions of the Congress leadership. The former Karnataka chief minister maintained there were demands from party workers to contest from constituencies such as Badami in the state’s Bagalkot district, which Siddaramaiah currently represents, Varuna in Mysuru, and even Kolar.

On Sunday, he visited prominent places of worship in Kolar city on a special bus meant for campaigning for the 2023 Karnataka polls. When a section of his supporters started clapping and sloganeering, Siddaramaiah said, “You can clap when I visit to file nomination papers once the party consents.”

The bid to contest from Kolar is being seen as his attempt to select a ‘safe’ seat that would ensure his election in 2023.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy said the choice of Kolar reeked of caste equations as he was looking to contest a seat where Kurubas—the community Siddaramaiah represents—is a majority. “He did the same at Varuna and Badami,” Kumaraswamy said.

If Siddaramaiah contests from Kolar, it would mean that his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah will be a candidate from Varuna in the Mysuru district. Yatindra had won his first election from the constituency in 2018.

Congress hopes that Siddaramaiah’s candidature would ensure victory for the party at Kolar as Kurubas, minorities, Backward Castes and even Vokkaligas would likely vote in his favour.