Siddaramaiah among Karnataka Congress top guns fighting shy of applying for tickets

Several senior leaders in the Karnataka Congress are yet to file applications for tickets to contest the 2023 state Assembly polls while the fresh November 21 deadline approaches, even as there are apprehensions in a section of leaders that this new process would be detrimental to the party’s electoral prospects.

As many as 800 Congress ticket aspirants have filed applications along with a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh each for contesting seats across the state but senior leaders like former chief minister Siddaramaiah, ex-home minister Ramalinga Reddy and ex-deputy CM G Parameshwara are among about a dozen sitting party MLAs of the total 69 who have not filed their applications so far, Congress sources said.

The original deadline for filing applications for seeking party tickets was November 15, which has been extended to November 21. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, D K Shivakumar, who launched the new application system, stated that the deadline was extended on requests from ticket aspirants including those wanting to leave other parties to join the Congress. The state Congress has fixed a fee of Rs 5,000 each for application forms for contesting the Assembly polls, slated for May 2023, along with a DD of Rs two lakh while filing them.

The objective behind charging ticket aspirants Rs 5,000 for application forms along with Rs 2 lakh DD, according to the state Congress leadership, is to collect funds for the construction of a new party building and for party advertisements ahead of the Assembly polls. Over 1,200 application forms have been collected by Congress ticket aspirants, of whom nearly 800 have filed them so far, party sources said.

Several ticket aspirants have filed their applications with fanfare at the party offices while others deputed their staff to quietly do it. This week a Congress aspirant for the Chikkanayakanahalli seat in the Tumkur region arrived at the party’s central Bengaluru office while being accompanied by a band and a procession.

A number of senior Congress leaders have not filed their applications either due to indecisiveness over the choice of constituency or due to a sense that filing applications would be below their dignity given their standing in state politics and contribution to the party.

Although Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra has filed an application for the Varuna seat in the Mysuru region, the former CM has not applied yet even as he has been seemingly looking for a constituency that could be a “safe bet” for him to contest. Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Sowmya Reddy are aspirants for two separate seats that they represent in south Bengaluru, but the former has not filed his application so far.

“Even the sitting MLAs will have to apply for the ticket. I will also apply. Party is more important than individuals,” the KPCC chief had said ahead of the start of the ticket application system. Shivakumar has filed an application to contest from the Kanakapura constituency, his traditional stronghold.

The KPCC is keen to ensure that all ticket aspirants file applications so that it could assess the caste combinations and party strengths at the grassroots in each constituency more effectively, sources said.“This will help us assess the ground situation in each of the 224 constituencies and tailor the party outreach on that basis by taking into confidence the dominant leaders in a constituency,” sources added.

However, Shivakumar has indicated that the Congress high command could decide from where some party veterans like Siddaramaiah who have not filed their applications would be fielded in the polls.

Among those who have filed their applications is the 93-year-old Congress MLA from Davangere Shamanur Shivashankarappa and 27-year-old party spokesperson Aishwarya Mahadev, who is eyeing the Mysuru region. The duo are the oldest and the youngest applicants so far, Congress sources said.

Several constituencies have seen 10-15 applications each, indicating that the Congress will have a hard time picking candidates from there. In many seats the applications have been filed by leaders affiliated to various party factions —

mainly the Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah factions — which are considered to be at loggerheads despite public displays of unity.

Even as younger candidates have moved to follow the party diktat to file applications, some senior leaders are apprehensive regarding the process. “The system of filing applications is bound to create further divisions in the party. Tomorrow, this Rs two lakh amount will not be returned and the person who does not get a ticket will be upset. There will be 10 to 15 who will apply for one seat. The ones who lose Rs two lakh for filing applications will not remain quiet after being denied tickets. The selected candidates will have to pay Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh compensation to convince losers to support them, otherwise they will be finished,” a Congress leader said.

“It is not appropriate to call for applications. At this time the party must pick candidates who have a good standing among the people. The party must invite and insist that a candidate should contest polls. Many good leaders are there in the Congress. If key leaders do not get tickets what message will go among the party supporters all over the state – the message will go out that the party does not back wise and intellectual leaders,” the party leader said.

“This is a strategy to build up resources for the party. People who have been in politics for decades are being asked to stand in line to submit applications. Will the big leaders do it. Some may do it to show that the system is working,” the leader added.