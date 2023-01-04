Three shops gutted, several vehicles damaged in clash near ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s ancestral residence in Rajdharnagar

Just two months before the Assembly elections, three shops were set ablaze and several vehicles including a car and two-wheelers were damaged in a political clash near former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s ancestral residence at Rajdharnagar village in Tripura’s Gomati district Tuesday evening.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Wednesday, Ajit Pratap Singh, Gomati district superintendent of police, said BJP and CPI(M) workers clashed in the village. He, however, said the clash occurred at a spot far from the ancestral residence of the former chief minister.

“There was a political clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over some party flags. Three shops were burnt in the incident. A few two-wheelers and a car were damaged as well. We have arrested one person and detained seven persons for questioning. Two FIRs have been registered over the incident so far. Further investigation is going on,” the official said.

A source close to Deb claimed the attack occurred just a day before the annual rites for Biplab Kumar Deb’s late father Hirudhan Deb were to be held.

“Preparations were underway at his ancestral residence for religious rituals scheduled on Wednesday, wherein several saints and ascetics from across the country would join. A group of miscreants launched a sudden attack and damaged a car and a few scooters. Local residents were shocked at this attack on the former CM,” the source said.

He also claimed the attack happened shortly after former minister and CPI(M) MLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organisational meeting of the Communist party in the area Tuesday.

“Everyone was aware of the rituals scheduled to be held at ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s residence. It is suspected that this day was deliberately chosen for perpetrating the attack,” the source said.

These comments, however, came even as the police denied reports of a clash near Deb’s residence. The Gomati SP also maintained there was no “religious” angle to the issue.

Speaking to this website, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the ancestral residence of Biplab Kumar Deb was not attacked. The Left leader added that the party postponed its scheduled organisational meeting in Rajdharnagar Wednesday in view of the annual rites for the former chief minister’s father.

“We postponed the organisational meeting in view of the rituals at the former CM’s residence. However, a few flags were put up in the area and that’s normal since elections are coming and all parties are doing it. There was some standoff regarding the flags and a group of BJP activists attacked our supporters, damaged our party campaign material and a local party office. Our supporters resisted the attack,” Chaudhury said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the attack was premeditated. “We did not think the CPI(M) would resort to such an attack. We have urged the government to arrest all culprits involved in the incident,” he said, adding that the attack was a sign of political desperation as the communists have lost public support.