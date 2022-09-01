scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Shivpal Round 3: Now floats a ‘Renaissance Mission’ for Yadav outreach

Shivpal Yadav's party leader says Samajwadi Party ignoring veterans, 'will soon not be able to do anything'

Shivpal has never reconciled to being second fiddle to Akhilesh, and after ineffectual rebellions within, went on to found the Pragatisheel Samajwadi (Lohia) Party. (Photo: Twitter/@shivpalsinghyad)

Much as Akhilesh Yadav may try, there is no getting away from Shivpal Yadav. In another move that is set to get under his nephew’s skin, the veteran leader on Thursday announced the launch of a Yadukul Punarjagran (or Renaissance) Mission, with the purpose of “reaching out to the Yadav community”.

While the Mission’s patron is Shivpal, it has former Sambhal MP and controversial strongman D P Yadav as president and writer Vishwatma as founder-member.

Also Read |Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Like Shivpal, who was the right-hand man of Mulayam Singh Yadav till Akhilesh superseded him, D P Yadav was also close to the Samajwadi Party founder once. He was part of the Mulayam government formed in 1989.

Shivpal has never reconciled to being second fiddle to Akhilesh, and after ineffectual rebellions within, went on to found the Pragatisheel Samajwadi (Lohia) Party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

While he has had limited electoral success on his own, and fought and won the recent Assembly elections on an SP ticket, Shivpal’s nuisance value can’t be ignored by the SP. He has been in touch with older SP leaders unhappy with Akhilesh’s concentration of power with himself, such as Azam Khan, and can expect to take away at least some Yadav votes from the SP.

Asked about whether the SP, and specifically Akhilesh, was in the crosshairs of the Yadukul Punarjagran Mission, Shivpal said Thursday: “We are not forming this outfit to target anyone. Our work will be to get people to join us… The outfit will raise issues like caste census, and also formation of an Ahir (Yadav) regiment (in the Army).”

Don't Miss |Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

The national spokesperson of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (L), Er Arvind Singh Yadav, said the Mission had been formed to fight for social justice. “The SP has sidelined all its senior leaders and, hence, finds itself isolated. The party will not be in a position to do anything very soon if things continue to be like this.”

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A senior SP leader admitted they were watching the latest turn in the Akhilesh-Shivpal tussle with concern. “Everyone knows that Shivpalji has influence among the Yadavs of the state, especially in the Mainpuri-Etawah belt… Even if Shivpalji manages to get 1,500-2,000 votes away from the SP, it will help the BJP.”

The leader also voiced the growing belief within the SP that Shivpal is backed by the BJP. “He is close to the ruling party and that is clear. He is helping them by attempting to reach out to the Yadav community,” the leader said.

Must Read |‘Not a member of SP, should strengthen his own party’: Akhilesh takes fresh jibe at Shivpal

Since reluctantly accepting the offer of just one seat in the Assembly elections, Jaswantnagar, from where he won, Shivpal has been almost continuously on the warpath with Akhilesh. Soon after the results were announced, he had made it clear that it was just a matter of time before he left the SP. On the way out, he had blamed the “disrespect” shown towards him by Akhilesh. Later, he met Azam Khan in jail, after the senior leader expressed his disappointment with Akhilesh.

Advertisement

Shivpal had also questioned Akhilesh’s decision to support Yashwant Sinha as the joint Opposition candidate in the presidential poll. He had embarrassed the SP by suggesting that it had not taken up “harassment” of its senior leaders like Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam, while doing so in the case of former SP MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav.

HashtagPolitics |Shivpal takes dig at Akhilesh, says compromised on self-respect but got pain in return

Asked if Shivpal’s new outfit would affect the SP, party national spokesperson Abdul Hafeez Gandhi said: “Not at all. The Yadavs and all other backward communities have already chosen Akhileshji as their leader.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:03:47 pm
Next Story

Pakistan floods: Despair grips the country amid impending health and financial crises

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh education minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh education minister suggests liquor unites people

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement