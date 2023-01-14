Shivamogga ISIS case: Why NIA questioned Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar over Rs 10 lakh building deposit

It was the presence of Rs 10 lakh in the bank account of the grandmother of a terror suspect that led the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to question senior Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar. The money was deposited as part of a lease agreement for a building by the Congress party in the Thirthahalli area of Shivamogga in Karnataka.

The NIA, which is investigating a terror conspiracy in the Shivamogga region linked to an ISIS-inspired module, has questioned Ratnakar, a former education minister of Karnataka, as part of investigations into the financial trail in the case.

Police sources in Karnataka said that the NIA has questioned Ratnakar about a Congress party office taken on lease in 2015 in Thirthahalli where a Rs 10 lakh deposit was made on behalf of the party in the bank account of the grandmother of Mohammed Shariq, 23, who was injured in an accidental cooker bomb blast that occurred in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19.

According to police sources, Ratnakar, the former MLA of Thirthahalli constituency – currently represented by Araga Jnanendra, the home minister in the BJP government – was questioned by the NIA since the agreement for the lease of the building was signed by his relative.

Also in Political Pulse | Santro Ravi, the man at centre of political storm in Bengaluru, arrested from Gujarat

Ratnakar has stated that his relationship with Shariq’s family is only that of a tenant and landlord in an agreement that ends in June this year. “There is no link between the former minister and the conspiracy. The NIA probe is regarding some of the financial transactions,” police sources said.

The Congress in Karnataka has accused the BJP and home minister Jnanendra of politicising the issue of the NIA collecting information from a “gentleman politician” like Kimmane Ratnakar.

“The BJP which has not been able to oppose the Congress party on the basis of values has resorted to defaming Congress leaders. The home minister Araga Jnanendra who is facing defeat in the forthcoming state elections in Thirthahalli is trying to defame Kimmane,” Congress leader Ramesh Babu said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

The NIA is looking at the financial transactions of the persons involved in the alleged terror plot. Shariq has claimed to have received funds through the cryptocurrency mode from a handler identified only as the Colonel but has not disclosed his actual identity.

The Karnataka police have identified the handler of the group as Mateen Ahmed Taha, an engineer and former resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga who has been missing since 2020 and was linked to an ISIS plot in 2020 by the NIA and the Karnataka police.

Over the past week, the NIA has arrested four alleged ISIS operatives in connection with a case of an alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot registered on November 15, 2022 – four days ahead of an accidental blast in an auto rickshaw in Mangaluru. The NIA is also investigating the Mangaluru blast.

Advertisement

The NIA has arrested Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig on charges of receiving “funds from their ISIS handler through crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State”. The NIA has also arrested Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed, two engineering students, on charges of being part of the ISIS plot that originated in Shivamogga district.

The NIA has arrested a total of seven people in the alleged Shivamogga ISIS plot including Mohammed Shariq and his two associates Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin. “Investigations revealed that accused Maaz Muneer radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman while Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem K A for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India,” the NIA stated.

The NIA registered an FIR with regard to the terror conspiracy case after a case was initially registered by the Shivamogga police in September 2022. The Shivamogga police had registered an FIR naming Shariq, 24, Muneer, 22, and Yasin, 22, for their alleged involvement in carrying out an experimental bomb blast in Shivamogga. While Maaz and Yasin were arrested in September, Shariq was arrested after the accidental blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19.

The NIA has alleged that Shariq and others “hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State and to disturb the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country and wage war against India.” The alleged terrorist activities occurred between January 1 and September 19 of 2022, says the NIA complaint. As part of the activities, Shariq and the others “stored raw materials required to make explosives and experimentally exploded a bomb made by them at a vacant place near the house of the accused (Yasin) and burnt the national flag of India,” the NIA said.

It was the investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred in Shivamogga city on Independence Day in 2022 that gave the police the first inkling of Shariq’s involvement in attempts to fabricate IEDs and his link with extremist ideology.

Advertisement

Shariq is a BCom degree student who was in jail for eight months in 2021 for writing provocative graffiti on the wall of a police station in Mangaluru in late 2020. He was released on bail in July 2021.

The probe in Shivamogga revealed that Shariq had received funding in the form of cryptocurrency which he entrusted to Yasin for conversion into regular cash for the group’s activities, police sources said. The cryptocurrency in the form of Bitcoins was received through well-known crypto exchanges in India and abroad, police sources said.