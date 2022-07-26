Thackeray, Shinde camps go all out to prove who’s the real Sena

With the tussle between two factions of the Shiv Sena — led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde – over who controls the original Sena, and thus holds the claim on the party name and its symbol, reaching Election Commission of India (ECI), both the factions are in a race to woo senior leaders and cadre of the organisation and prepare documents of support from them, which would be submitted to the poll panel.

Earlier this week, the Shinde faction had written to the commission seeking allocation of the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to his grouping in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra state Assembly.

The election commission has asked the two sides to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of the rival factions, a source said.

Since the rebellion by Shinde and 39 other Sena MLAs, the Shinde faction is on a spree to poach workers, former and sitting corporators and MPs from the Thackeray led Sena.

The move is said to be aimed at ensuring that the split does not limit to only Shiv Sena legislature party but also expand further, which would help the Shinde group stake claim to the party symbol.

While Shinde camp has allegedly started the poaching of workers along with leaders and the elected representatives of Thackeray led Shiv Sena, the latter, in a bid to prove that a majority of party workers and office bearers are still with them, has started a drive of getting “loyalty affidavits” signed from workers besides roping in fresh members.

The Shinde faction has also begun preparing affidavits signed from those who are pledging support to it.

The documents will play a crucial role when the matter will come up for hearing in front of the ECI to prove which grouping has the numbers with them to claim the party symbol.

“As per the present scenario, the parliamentary majority seems to be with the Eknath Shinde camp. But it is important to check who controls the organisation of the Sena. Each party has its own Constitution and based on that, majority leaders decide who controls the party. If it really comes to battling out in front of the election commission, then affidavits and membership numbers could prove vital for both the camps. That’s the reason why both camps seem to be concentrating on collecting affidavits of leaders,” said Anant Kalse, former Principal Secretary, Maharashtra legislature. Kalse pointed out that in previous cases involving Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, a similar principle was followed.

Considering this, the Thackeray led faction has begun membership registration drive to increase the number of its party members even as it tries to keep its flock intact and stop exodus from the party.

Thackeray, who will turn 62 on July 27, said on Sunday that this time he does not want bouquets on his birthday, but bunches of affidavits signed from Sena workers that they trust the party besides registrations of more people as party members.

“The battle has now reached to the Election Commission of India, claiming that they are the real Shiv Sena. We need not just vigour, but staunch support and registration of people as party members on paper. All of you should now start collecting the affidavits (from party workers) and fill up membership forms. Give the bunches of affidavits and membership forms as a gift this time,” Thackeray said on Sunday while addressing party workers in Sewree.

The Thackeray-led faction, which is struggling to prevent the cadre from being poached by Shinde faction, has been claiming that the latter is using money power as well as force to get the cadre to switch to its side.

A Shinde faction leader, however, said, “Those who are joining us are coming on their own as they know we are the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.”