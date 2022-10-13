‘Mashaal’ on one side, ‘talvar-dhaal’ on the other, the two Senas join battle

Allotted ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ name and ‘mashaal (flaming torch)’ as symbol by the Election Commission, the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena is on a campaign to promote the symbol among voters as representative of “revolution” and to underline the historical context and significance of it.

The EC allotted the Uddhav faction this name and symbol, and the Eknath Shinde group the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ and ‘do talwar and dhaal (a pair of swords and a shield)’ as the symbol, after both laid claim to the original name and the symbol ‘bow and arrow’ of the Shiv Sena.

Arraigned against each other ahead of the Andheri bypoll, both the Senas are trying to project their names and symbols as the ones with the more weight.

In its Mashaal March campaign, Uddhav Sena is using Bal Thackeray’s old cartoons, like this one from 1984-85, when it contested Lok Sabha polls on BJP symbol. Later, after their ties soured, Thackeray drew the above panel: In the Left, a hand representing the Sena tells a man shown as the BJP “You were happy when we took the kamal in our hands”. On the right, the ‘BJP’ looks scared as the ‘Sena’ says: “Now face the flames of the mashaal”. In its Mashaal March campaign, Uddhav Sena is using Bal Thackeray’s old cartoons, like this one from 1984-85, when it contested Lok Sabha polls on BJP symbol. Later, after their ties soured, Thackeray drew the above panel: In the Left, a hand representing the Sena tells a man shown as the BJP “You were happy when we took the kamal in our hands”. On the right, the ‘BJP’ looks scared as the ‘Sena’ says: “Now face the flames of the mashaal”.

The Uddhav group points out that mashaal was the symbol of the Shiv Sena when it registered its first ever Assembly poll win, in 1985, and that it was also the symbol of the United Maharashtra Movement. The movement was waged to ensure that Mumbai (then Bombay) stayed with Maharashtra as Gujarat was carved out of it. Prabodhankar Thackeray, the grandfather of Uddhav and father of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, had led the movement.

“Since the flaming torch was the symbol of the United Maharashtra Movement, for which 107 people sacrificed their lives, Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena is likely to invoke it to make an emotional connect,” a political analyst said.

The Uddhav Sena is taking out a series of ‘Mashaal Marches’ to promote the symbol. Addressing one such march at Matoshree following the allocation of the new symbol, Uddhav said: “This is a mashaal that will end injustice and betrayal.”

Uddhav Sena workers have started an online campaign showing the historical link of the mashaal with the party, using old photos and videos of Bal Thackeray’s speeches mentioning the symbol, at these marches.

On Thursday, a Mashaal Yatra is planned of all the leaders and shakha pramukhs in South Mumbai. Pandurang Sakpal, the Sena Vibhag Pramukh of South Mumbai, said: “It will be a march of revolution holding the mashaal. All the workers from every Sena shakha will gather at Hutatma Samarak in South Mumbai and will pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the United Maharashra movement.”

‘Hutatma Smarak’ was erected in Mumbai near Flora Fountain in the memory of those killed during the United Maharashtra movement.

The Uddhav Sena will also stress that ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’, invoking Balasaheb’s name, does not mean much as it is ‘Balasaheb Thackeray’ in full that comprises the brand. “The name holds significance, and we have got the name. The cadre and people already understand that Thackeray’s Sena is the real Shiv Sena and we are the ones taking it forward. The other faction is saying Balashebanchi Shiv Sena, but which Balasaheb? There are many who have the name Balasaheb. Where is Thackeray?” said Sakpal.

“So that’s pretty clear, we don’t have to do anything now. The symbol and mashaal both already have ties with our party.”

Vowing to take the ‘mashaal’ to every household, Aaditya Thackeray said: “We have both Hinduhriday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray in our party’s name.”

However, the Shinde group is as convinced that it has stolen a march, ensuring Balasaheb prominently in its name – notwithstanding the Uddhav Sena’s arguments – and in getting a symbol which it is linking to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the party’s other mentor.

Shinde has said: “We are the true heirs of Balasaheb’s true Hindutva ideology. This talvaar and dhaal is of Shivaji Maharaj and his warriors. We will hold the shield in our hand to protect the good people and the sword to destroy those wicked.”

While Shivaji holds a special place in Maharashtra in general, he particularly appeals to Maratha pride. Shinde belongs to the Maratha community, which is a dominant 33% of the state’s population.

A Shinde Sena leader and minister added: “21st-century politics is all about perception. We don’t fight bloody battles, but we win or lose mind games. Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb are two most revered names and we have them on our side.”

However, the sabre-rattling over the name and symbol apart, both Uddhav and Shinde know that ultimately, neither may count.

To cite an example, in 1998, when Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress, she got a symbol of two flowers and a grass shoot. That didn’t stop her rise, or help the Congress in checking its decline in West Bengal.

Amidst the Sena symbol fight, NCP president Sharad Pawar too said, “I have fought on different symbols… Ultimately, what matters is the people’s trust.”