Seniormost Sena MP by his side, Shinde may pull ahead in battle for party control

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction claims to be unruffled by the party’s seniormost Lok Sabha MP Ganjan Kiritikar joining the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. But the effects of the veteran leader’s switch are likely to be felt by the Thackeray group as he held several important party positions in its stronghold Mumbai.

The 79-year-old Kiritikar is the MP from the North West Mumbai parliamentary constituency. He was associated with the Thackeray-led party for more than five decades and closely worked with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. On November 11, he became the 13th of the Sena’s 19 MPs to join Shinde, whose rebellion split the party and led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.

The septuagenarian leader was a member of the Shiv Sena’s national executive and headed the party’s Lokadhikar Samiti that has, for years, advocated for the rights of Marathis. The committee, with more than 10,000 members, is active in banks, insurance companies, airlines, oil companies, and Central government offices in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. The Samiti works to ensure that Marathis are prioritised in 80 per cent of jobs in the state and, with Kirtikar’s defection, there is a possibility of a further split in the Samiti and the Sena’s national executive.

Following Kirtikar’s defection, two of the three Sena MPs in Mumbai have gone over to Shinde’s side and this are likely to have consequences in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that are around the corner. Mumbai South-Cental MP Rahul Shewale is the other Sena parliamentarian in the Shinde camp. Only Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant is still with Thackeray. Though 40 Sena MLAs and 12 MPs before Kirtikar were with the Shinde camp, Thackeray was still the dominant force in the Samiti and the national executive.

The Thackeray-led Sena denied Kirtikar’s move to the rival camp would have any effect, calling him a “spent force” and a leader who would soon be forgotten by the masses. According to political observers, this move will also benefit the Shinde group’s legal battle with the Thackeray camp for control of the party. The Election Commission’s (EC) final verdict on the matter is pending and both factions are in the process of submitting affidavits and necessary documents to the poll panel to prove who controls the majority of the party’s elected representatives and national executive members. With Kirtikar’s induction, the Shinde group has received a shot in the arm.

Welcoming Kirtikar last Friday, Shinde referred to him as the Sena’s “Bhishma Pitamaha” and said his experience and guidance would be crucial to how things unfold for his group in the coming months. “Kirtikar ji has worked for several years in the interest of Maharashtra by standing shoulder to shoulder with Balasaheb Thackeray. He will strengthen Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena further,” said the CM.

In July, the veteran MP held several meetings with Uddhav Thackeray along with fellow parliamentarians of the party to convince him to reconcile with the BJP and exit the MVA. After joining the CM and his faction, Kirtikar reiterated what other rebel MLAs and MPs have been claiming — that teaming up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had weakened and damaged the Sena, and the party’s elected representatives were not being given importance by government officials.

“We all the MPs told Uddhav to break the alliance with the NCP. But our request was not considered, so 12 MPs switched over. We also asked him to reconcile with the BJP and the Shinde faction. But there was no move towards this, so I decided to switch,” Kirtikar said.

The MP also accused Uddhav of insulting and humiliating him. Kirtikar claimed that in 2004 the Sena chief had tried to cancel his poll ticket and the party gave Arvind Sawant preference over him in 2019 when it came to the allocation of a Central government ministry in the Narendra Modi government.