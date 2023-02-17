LJP to SP to AIADMK, when EC stepped in to settle symbol row

The Election Commission (EC) recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocated the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it on Friday.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the coming Assembly bypolls in the state are finished.

The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction’s MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

In October 2022, the EC passed an interim order to freeze the well known ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol of the Shiv Sena until the competing claims for recognition by the two rival factions was decided. This was in light of the Andheri East constituency going for a bypoll in November that year.

“For the purposes of the current bye-elections”, the order said, the two groups “shall…be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols,” the EC said.

Bungalow symbol of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

The last time the ECI took a similar decision was in October 2021, when it froze the ‘Bungalow’ election symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The party had split in June 2021. Like in the case of the Shiv Sena, the intention on that occasion was to ensure that neither of the two factions of the LJP — led by Chirag Paswan, son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, and Pashupati Kumar Paras, the senior Paswan’s brother — could use it in the Assembly byelections for the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats in Bihar, which were scheduled for October 30 that year. The Janata Dal (United) ended up winning the seats.

Samajwadi Party (Cycle)

In January 2017, ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the faction war in the then ruling Samajwadi Party had reached the Election Commission with party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav staking claim over the ‘cycle’ symbol after he was deposed from the post of president by the group headed by his son Akhilesh Yadav on January 2.

The faction headed by Akhilesh too approached the EC to assert their right over the symbol. This was a culmination of long-running family feud that led to bitter face-offs among various members of the party’s first family.

The EC ended up assigning the symbol to Akhilesh. The Election Commission said the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and thus entitled to use the ‘Bicycle’ symbol.

The Commission noted that Akhilesh’s faction had filed the affidavits of 205 of the 228 MLAs, 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs, 28 out of 46 National Executive members and 4400 out of 5731 National Convention delegates which accounted for total delegates of 4716 out of 5731.

The order said Mulayam Singh’s side did not file any affidavit of MPs or MLAs or any delegates claiming allegiance to it with the SP supremo maintaining that there was no split in the party needing determination of a dispute.

The Commission referred to a contention by Mulayam’s side that the affidavits filed by Akhilesh’s group do not contain averment that they were sworn without any fear, favour or influence as needed and said except for the “above vague allegation”, the group did not file any affidavit from any member despite repeated opportunities given to it.

The Akhilesh-led SP went into elections and allied with the Congress. Although Akhilesh was accepted as the party leader by most of the party MLAs, cadres as well as the Election Commission, Mulayam, his brother Shivpal Yadav and a section of his loyalists did not hide their unhappiness at losing power in the party they had controlled for years. Mulayam campaigned only for three candidates. The party only won 47 seats, a big decline from the 224 it got earlier.

AIADMK (Two leaves)

Following former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s death on December 5, 2016, O Pannerselvam, popularly known as OPS, became Chief Minister. But he was forced out in February 2017 and, with her arrest for corruption imminent, Jaya’s aide Sasikala ensured that Eppadi K Palanisami, known as EPS, her handpicked man, became CM. In August 2017, however, EPS and OPS came together and expelled Sasikala and her aide Dhinakaran from the AIADMK.

Earlier that year, both factions of the party — then led by Sasikala-Dhinakaran-EPS and OPS — had staked claim to the AIADMK’s iconic two leaves election symbol, leading the EC to freeze the symbol. This was in March, and the EC finished hearing the factions — now EPS-OPS and Sasikala-Dhinakaran — on November 8, 2017.

On November 23, it allotted the two leaves symbol to EPS-OPS, ruling that their faction enjoyed the support of the majority in the AIADMK’s legislative and organisational wings. The Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction then moved Delhi High Court in appeal, which the court dismissed.

