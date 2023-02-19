Politics | Shivaji hailed across parties: PM Modi cites his courage, Sharad Pawar his emphasis on good governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the country in remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Maratha ruler’s birth anniversary. As celebrations raged from Mumbai, Raigad and Pune to Agra, the Prime Minister hailed his courage and emphasis on good governance.

“I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023

The celebrations come a day after the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) received a major blow as the Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, granting it the status of being the real Sena.

Taking to twitter to pay his homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote: “Inspired by the noble deeds of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we have started with the work of surajya (good governance) by attaining justice for the common people of the state. With the blessings of Shiv Chhatrapati, we have renewed strength to continue this work without interruptions. Even if a mountain of determination and hard work is required for this effort, Maharaj’s mavala (Eknath Shinde) will never retreat. I express these feelings while paying obeisance to Maharaja. Salutations to the revered deity of Hindustan and Hindavi Swarajya founder.”

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the struggle for complete independence by Shivaji Maharaj and his valour through his tweet. “An orange flame rose from centuries of sacrifice and the dawn set in ten directions. Shiv Prabhu’s eyes looked at the population and the people rose with it. The walls of darkness collapsed in this storm of freedom and pride. I bow down before the founder of the Hindu Swarajya, our chief diety and the vallorous Shivaji Mahraj on his birth anniversary.

शतकांच्या यज्ञातून उठली एक केशरी ज्वाला

दहा दिशांच्या हृदयांमधुनी अरुणोदय झाला! शिवप्रभूची नजर फिरे अन उठे मुलूख सारा

दिशादिशां भेदीत धावल्या खङगाच्या धारा! हे तूफान स्वातंत्र्याचे,

ये उधाण अभिमानाचे

हे वादळ उग्र वीजांचे

काळोखाचे तट कोसळले! pic.twitter.com/81nw1qWM2V — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 19, 2023

The Eknath Shinde faction, along with the BJP, will be using the celebrations to corner the Uddhav Sena. This will, however, not be the first time that the ruling coalition has used festival politics as during Navratri celebrations last year, the BJP hosted dandiya, garba, and other such events across the city as the Uddhav Sena took a backseat.

NCP leader and founder Sharad Pawar, too, took to Twitter to pay his respects. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created Swarajya (self governance) and realised the ryot’s (people) dream of Surajya (good governance). The ruler who set the ideal of excellent governance and prioritised people’s needs and people welfare, salute to the brilliant achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he tweeted.

Recalling his devotion towards the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his entire life to the country and religion and fought for the freedom of the motherland as an unparalleled warrior. He set an ideal as an efficient administrator after establishing Hindavi Swarajya of public welfare, security and modernity. Salutations to him on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also saluted the Maratha king’s valour through his tweet. “Regards to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the symbol of indomitable courage, bravery and valor, on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Maharashtra state Congress also remembered the leader on his birth anniversary as Balasaheb Thorat tweeted , “We should remember the form, valorous deeds and observations of Shiva Raya. Salutations to the founder of Hindu Swarajya, the deity of Hindustan, Kulwadi Bhushan, the ruler of people, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on his birth anniversary.”

Shivaji’s birth anniversary, or Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated twice a year – on February 19 as per the Gregorian calendar and as per the Hindu almanac, according to which the birth anniversary is on March 10 this year. With the Sena having traditionally followed the Hindu almanac, the BJP will get the first opportunity to hog the limelight during Shiv Jayanti celebrations. All government official programmes are also held on February 19.