Shiv Jayanti celebrations today: BJP takes the lead, looks to leave Uddhav in the shade

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) received a major body blow on Friday as the Election Commission (EC) allotted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, granting it the status of being the real Sena. But, in more bad news for former CM Thackeray and his outfit, the BJP, the Shiv Sena’s ally, is going all out to celebrate the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji and it is likely to get upstaged.

From Mumbai and Raigad, the seat of Shivaji’s government, to Pune and Agra, the BJP will be celebrating the Maratha ruler’s birth anniversary across the country. In Mumbai, where the BJP is looking to end the Uddhav-led party’s two-decade-plus hold over the civic body, the party will celebrate Shiv Jayanti on February 19 at 346 places across 227 wards. For the first time, an aarti penned by V D Savarkar will be recited during celebrations. The polls for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are scheduled to be held this year. The Sena earlier was always at the forefront of the celebrations but this time Uddhav Thackeray and his party have ceded ground to the BJP.

This concerted effort to play the Hindutva card, according to BJP insiders, is an attempt to signal to workers with Thackeray that the party and the Shiv Sena are the better options and impress upon them its contention that the former CM compromised on Hindutva by joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, all Hindu festivals were put on hold citing the Covid-19 pandemic. But since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, festival celebrations are allowed with great enthusiasm,” said Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. “We will inform the people about the Indian Navy’s new ensign, which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s royal seal, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

This is not the first time that the ruling coalition has used festival politics to corner the Uddhav Sena. During the Navratri celebrations last year, the BJP hosted dandiya, garba, and other such events across the city as the Uddhav Sena took a backseat. At one point in time, at the height of the Sena’s dominance, most festivals and cultural events were identified with the party, whether it be the Ganesh festival, Dahi Handi, or Navratri. But the situation has completely flipped now.

Shivaji’s birth anniversary, or Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated twice a year – on February 19 as per the Gregorian calendar and as per the Hindu almanac, according to which the birth anniversary is on March 10 this year. With the Sena having traditionally followed the Hindu almanac, the BJP will get the first opportunity to hog the limelight during Shiv Jayanti celebrations. All government official programmes are also held on February 19. As in other years, the chief minister will lead the annual government function at Raigad Fort while elected MLAs and MLCs, ministers, and parliamentarians will attend celebrations in their respective constituencies.

Not just Maharashtra, the Centre has given permission for Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Agra Fort too. Shivaji had come to the fort in 1666 to sign a treaty with the Mughals but he was instead confined there. He, however, managed to escape and make it back home. The incident holds importance in Maratha history. “The Agra Fort holds immense significance in the history of the Maratha Empire. Shivaji Maharaj exhibited his bravery in front of Aurangzeb. For the first time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be hailed in the ‘Diwan-e-Aam’,” said Shelar.

Advertisement

In Pune, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of the “Shivsrushti” theme park conceived by Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, the late Padma Bhushan awardee. The theme park will showcase scenes from Shivaji’s life in various art forms, including his escape from Agra presented using 3D technology, and highlight the forts that were an integral part of the Maratha Empire.