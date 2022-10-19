Shashi Tharoor lost the race but, in the long run, he is now miles ahead

He was always the underdog, punching above his weight. But by securing 1,000-plus votes in the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor has made a mark and declared that he cannot be ignored anymore.

And the close to 12 per cent vote share that he received shows that there is appetite for change in the Congress – or, in other words, resentment against the status quo that the AICC establishment so desperately wanted.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the new Congress president, and the leadership will have to acknowledge Tharoor and the sentiment he represented in the high-stake internal election.

Those close to Tharoor said the 1,000-plus votes were also impressive given the perception that Kharge was an establishment nominee. Not to forget, they said, closer to the election, there was pressure on the delegates to side with the establishment. The Tharoor camp repeatedly talked of being stonewalled by the PCCs in several states, and sources close to him said that many more than the 1,072 who voted for him backed his promise of change but lacked the courage to take it further.

The 1,072 votes that Tharoor received may have come as a surprise to the big leaders of the G-23 ginger group too, as the votes came without their support. The G-23 may find it difficult to defend leaving Tharoor to fend for himself now, and the jury is out on what would have been the outcome had they thrown their weight behind Tharoor. No one can claim credit for the votes that Tharoor received, except the MP himself.

So, what is in store for Tharoor now?

Will the leadership induct him into the Congress Working Committee or give him some prominent position in the party to send a signal that there is no ill will against him, despite the election having become somewhat bitter following the multiple complaints that his campaign made? Will there be any change in the Lok Sabha leadership of the party? Will Tharoor replace the energetic Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the party leader in the Lok Sabha?

The Congress circles are awash with speculation.

Although the composition and the numbers of the electoral college were different and there can be no comparison, Tharoor managed to garner more votes than heavyweight Sharad Pawar when the latter contested against Sitaram Kesri in 1997. Kesri had defeated both Pawar and another heavyweight in the race, Rajesh Pilot, easily, with 6,224 votes against Pawar’s 882 and Pilot’s 354, respectively.

The last time a contest took place for the Congress presidency was in 2000, when Jitendra Prasada faced off with Sonia Gandhi. He was defeated by 7,448 votes to 94.

Compared to the other contenders who put up a challenge against the nominee believed to have the high command’s backing, Tharoor is a political novice. He joined the Congress only in 2009. And while he has been a Lok Sabha MP thrice, he has never really worked in the organisation — barring his stint as the head of the All India Professionals Congress since 2017 — or been seen as a leader with any clout outside Kerala or Delhi’s niche circles.

However, it is this that turned out to be his strongest point, with the articulate Tharoor campaigning on the agenda of being different and on the tagline “Think Tharoor, Think Tomorrow”. The sole G-23 leader to have supported Tharoor, Sandeep Dikshit, said he could be a role model for the crores of young, aspirational people in India.

Tharoor brought out a manifesto and put forward several ideas for reforming the organisation.

Will any of those be considered on merit? That’s another thing his supporters will be watching for.

After the results were out, Tharoor issued a statement congratulating Kharge and calling him a “senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table”. He also thanked Sonia Gandhi, adding that “her decision to authorise this election process, which has given us new pathways to the future, is undoubtedly a fitting testament to her sagacity and vision for our party”. “I hope she continues to guide, motivate and inspire the party’s new leadership,” he said.

Tharoor also thanked Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “for doing their own bit to support free and neutral elections”, and said

“the Nehru-Gandhi family… will always hold a special place in the hearts of Congress”.

Tharoor added that he believed that irrespective of the outcome of the Congress presidential election, it would “ultimately strengthen the party”. “Our democratic contest has galvanised vibrancy at all levels and has prompted a healthy and constructive discussion on change, which I believe will serve the party in good stead in the future.”

He said he looks forward to working with Congress colleagues to face the challenges ahead. “I believe the revival of our party has truly begun today.”