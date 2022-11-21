Cancellation of Tharoor event: Senior Congress leader blames ‘someone in party eyeing CM post’

The controversy over Youth Congress withdrawing from hosting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s talk in Kozhikode on Sunday took a new turn, with senior party leader K Muraleedharan alleging that those in Congress ambitious to become chief minister were behind the move. “People who have tailored the mantle of the chief minister were behind the YC decision,” he said.

Muraleedharan, a Lok Sabha MP from Vatakara, told media in Kozhikode on Monday that there was a conspiracy behind preventing the YC from hosting the Tharoor talk. “Youth Congress leaders are not involved in it. There is somebody above that behind the incident. Certain persons, who have made ready the mantle of the chief minister, are involved in it. I don’t want to name anyone. The ban on Tharoor should not have happened,” he said.

On Sunday, the first day of Tharoor’s four-day north Kerala tour, the Kozhikode unit of the Congress prevented the state Youth Congress from hosting his talk on “Sangh Parivar and challenges to secularism”. Tharoor has found another organiser—pro-Congress Jawahar Youth Foundation—to conduct the talk, which was well-attended by Congress workers.

The Kozhikode Congress MP M K Raghavan, who has earlier supported Tharoor’s candidature in the party’s presidential election, on Sunday demanded an internal probe into the conspiracy behind YC withdrawing from the Tharoor talk. Kozhikode district committee president Praveen Kumar admitted there was a direction from someone in the Congress to prevent the YC from hosting the event, but refused to elaborate on it.

Muraleedharan, a former Congress state president, added, “Everybody knows what has happened. No probe is required, because things are very clear. Tharoor should not have been prevented from using the YC platform,” he said.

Senior Congress legislator who is also the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, against whom the arrow of suspicion seemed to have been directed by Muraleedharan, refused to comment on the allegation.