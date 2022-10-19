Tharoor camp approaches election authority with fresh complaint in Congress President polls

On the eve of counting of votes for the Congress’ high-stakes presidential election, the Shashi Tharoor camp on Tuesday approached the Congress’ Central Election Authority alleging that there were certain irregularities on voting day in some states.

The Tharoor camp is said to have claimed that there were irregularities in three states, including Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of PCC delegates. The Tharoor camp claimed that in Uttar Pradesh ballot boxes were not sealed after polling was over, as per the guidelines issued by the authority.

In two states, the Tharoor camp claimed that the state Congress presidents distributed identity cards to some of the PCC delegates on the voting day and openly asked them to vote for Tharoor’s opponent Mallikarjun Kharge.

Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the election authority which is overseeing the polls, could not be contacted for comments. Sources in the election authority, however, denied the charges levelled in the context of Uttar Pradesh, calling them frivolous.

“The ballot boxes were tied up to the satisfaction of the polling agents of both the candidates. They not only signed the boxes, which was a requirement, but also thanked the returning officers for conducting a fair election,” a source in the election authority said.

When contacted, Salman Anees Soz, a key member of the Tharoor campaign, told The Indian Express, “throughout this campaign we have been in constant communication with the election authority about concerns about how the election is going and we did that on election day and in fact we did after the day of the elections…that is today.”

“We have communicated our concerns to the election authority. Now it is upto the election authority,” Soz added. Meanwhile, the ballot boxes from across the country were brought to the AICC headquarters here for counting of votes Wednesday. The ballot papers will be mixed up to ensure secrecy.

On Wednesday, Soz said on Twitter: “In light of complaints from our UP team yesterday, we wrote to @INCIndia’s CEA immediately, a standard practice. Subsequent discussions with the CEA have assured us of a fair inquiry. We have agreed for the counting to continue and our team looks forward to the results.”

Replying to the tweet, Tharoor said “it was unfortunate that a strictly internal letter to the CEA was leaked to the media”. He added: “I hope this clarification by @SalmanSoz ends an unnecessary controversy. This election was meant to strengthen @INCIndia, not to divide it. Let’s move on.”