‘Mandal Messiah’, ‘Lohiaite’, ‘socialist’: Tributes for Sharad Yadav

Soon after former Union minister Sharad Yadav, one of the country’s most prominent socialist leaders, died on Thursday at the age of 75, tributes started flowing in for the Lohiaite stalwart.

Long-time comrade-in-arms and occasional foe Lalu Prasad Yadav posted a video from his hospital bed in Singapore, where he is receiving treatment, mentioning their political journey that began in their student days as followers of Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur.

PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Recalling his long association with Sharad Yadav in the JD(U), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote: “Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav. I had a very deep relation with Sharad Yadav ji. I am shocked and saddened by the news of his demise. He was a strong socialist leader. His demise has caused irreparable loss in the social and political field. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rahul Gandhi, currently undertaking his Bharat Jodo Yatra, took time off to meet the bereaved family in Delhi. He later tweeted:”Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being the leader of socialism. I learned a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered.” Videos of his last interactions with Yadav were also widely shared.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on Twitter: “I am saddened by the demise of Mr. Sharad Yadav, senior leader of socialist stream of the country, former JDU president. Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters.”

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV wrote: “Sharad Yadav ji was that lamp of Indian politics whose flame always kept the democratic values alive, his departure is a big loss. tearful tribute.”

In a series of tweets, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav called him a “parent” and a “Mandal Messiah”. He tweeted: “I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members.”

Former UP CM and SP scion Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “The demise of great socialist leader respected Mr. Sharad Yadav is very heart breaking. May God give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti!”

Among other Opposition leaders to tweet their condolences were KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, Mayawali of the BSP, N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of the NCP, Mamata Banerjee of the TMC, MK Stalin of the DMK, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chandra Sekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.