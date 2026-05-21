Sharad Pawar praise for Modi leaves MVA allies red-faced, NCP(SP) flags West Asia crisis

While NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar has emerged as a rallying point for NCP dissidents, his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added a new dimension to Maharashtra’s political landscape, causing unease among his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, which are targeting the BJP-led Centre over its handling of the West Asia crisis and its impact at home.

“I may differ with Modi politically, but one must not forget that as Prime Minister, he is working to uphold India’s prestige internationally. In the larger national interest, everybody should work collectively to uphold the country’s prestige,” Pawar said at an event organised by the Lakshmanrao Gutte Rural Development Foundation Tuesday.

To emphasise his point, Pawar said even former PMs such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh had always prioritised the country’s future and reputation. “I represent 40 crore people of India. If their prestige is not respected, I will never accept it,” he quoted ex-PM Indira Gandhi as saying during her visit to the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Allies fume

While his remarks reflected a key aspect of Pawar’s decades-long politics — unpredictability — it put his MVA allies in a spot.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said his party “does not agree with Sharad Pawar”, while Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal reiterated that Modi had “failed” the people of India. “The BJP has to take accountability for its government’s failures,” he said.

However, NCP(SP) leaders said Pawar’s remarks should be viewed in the “larger context”. “When the nation is reeling under fuel shortages and the consequences of the West Asia conflict, Pawar saheb’s appeal to stand united is significant. However strong the government at the Centre and in the state may be, it needs the Opposition to tide over a crisis of such magnitude. Given the Pawar-Modi equation, we expect the NCP(SP) chief to display statesmanship. However, that does not mean he will let the government’s failures slide. He is just waiting for an appropriate time,” a senior NCP(SP) leader said.

On its part, the BJP has remained cautious in reacting to Pawar’s remarks. “The Opposition should learn from Pawar. We must stand united on global issues. Pawar has sent out a strong message,” a senior BJP leader said.

Not the first praise

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Even as Modi and Pawar openly criticise each other, there have been several instances of the duo displaying a fine balance between their good relations and political rivalry.

In 2015, a year after taking charge as Prime Minister, Modi publicly acknowledged that Pawar was his “political guru” at an event in Baramati. He also inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Kendra there, after which he had lunch with the Pawar family.

Last May, following Operation Sindoor and amid INDIA bloc partners jointly seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the military action, Pawar urged his allies to “rise above party lines” on matters related to defence.

Pawar has also often recalled how Modi, as the Gujarat chief minister, frequently sought meetings with him when he served as the Union agriculture minister.

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In 2017, the Modi government conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, on Pawar for his contribution to agriculture.

Trading barbs

Despite the bonhomie, both Modi and Pawar have remained politically combative and have often criticised each other. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi called Pawar a “bhatakti atma (wandering soul)” at a rally in western Maharashtra.

At another event, referring to the 2023 split in the NCP led by Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, Modi questioned how Pawar could handle the state when he could not manage his own family.

Sharad Pawar, who usually shies away from responding to personal attacks, hit back at Modi, saying that his soul was indeed “restless”. “The restlessness is for farmers, who are reeling under distress,” he said.