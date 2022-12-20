scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Gujarat’s new Speaker Shankar Chaudhary: Milk cooperative big shot who once took on Shankersinh Vaghela

Shankar Chaudhary’s image took a hit in 2012 when he was accused of watching pornography in the House. He was subsequently exonerated by a forensic report. He will preside over an Assembly with the smallest Opposition in 37 years.

Gujarat Speaker Shankar Chaudhary with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @Shankar Chaudhary)

Gujarat’s new Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, 52, fought his first election to the state Assembly against former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela from Radhanpur in 1997, at the age of 27. He lost but got elected from the same seat in 1998.

In 2012, when Narendra Modi was still the chief minister of Gujarat, Chaudhary ran into controversy with his now Deputy Speaker Jetha Ahir (Bharwad) after media reports alleged they were watching pornography on their cellphones inside the Gujarat Assembly. He had to resign from the Assembly’s privileges committee that investigated the allegations. At the time, both Chaudhary and Ahir denied the accusations. The two were later exonerated based on a Forensic Science Laboratory report.

Read |Shankar Chaudhary elected Speaker of 15th Assembly; Jetha Ahir is deputy

Chaudhary served as a junior minister in CM Anandiben Patel’s government, holding the health and urban development portfolio. It signalled his return and rise in the state’s political firmament. In 2015, he defeated Parthi Bhathol to become the chairman of Banas Dairy, considered Asia’s largest dairy co-operative. It has an annual turnover of over Rs 15,000 crore and is a part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

In the 2017 Assembly polls, when BJP returned its lowest tally in decades, Chaudhary lost to the Congress’s Geniben Thakor from the seat of Vav in the north Gujarat district of Banaskantha. He won this time from the constituency of Tharad in Banaskantha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Read |Congress MLAs walk out of Gujarat Assembly as Speaker rejects demand for extended discussion on Guv’s speech

The Speaker belongs to the powerful OBC Chaudhary community, many of whom now control the dairy sector. The Banas Dairy has four plants in Uttar Pradesh, including the plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi, that were set up during Chaudhary’s time. The dairy also has plants in Kanpur, Faridabad, and Lucknow.

Chaudhary is also a director of the Banaskantha District Central Co-operative Bank, making him a powerful leader of Gujarat’s cooperative system.

That Chaudhary, who was viewed as a rising star in the BJP, was not given a ministry when the new Cabinet was declared days ago, came as a surprise to many, given that while campaigning for him Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “You give your votes to Shankarbhai and make him an MLA; this party will do the work of making him an important person.”

Advertisement

Chaudhary has now resigned from the primary membership of the BJP to become the Speaker of the 15th Gujarat Assembly, which will see the smallest Opposition in 37 years, with just 22 seats.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 08:45:31 pm
Next Story

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close